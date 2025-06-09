Brenda S. Imes

Brenda S. Imes, 78, of Massillon, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, June 1, 2025, in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton.

She was born July 6, 1946, in Canton, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Daniel Bernard and Iva Pauline (Clark) Buckey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Daniel, George W. “Bill,” Duane Floyd, Jack, and Robert L. Buckey; and a brother-in-law, Kenny Moffat.

Brenda had a varied work history, having been employed in the deli department of Farmer Jack’s in Toledo, Baxter’s General Store in Sherrodsville where she worked as a clerk, and as a cook at the former Atwood Lake Lodge and Conference Center. She was Methodist by faith and a 1964 graduate of Conotton Valley High School. Brenda enjoyed reading and completing crossword puzzles in her spare time. She loved playing board games—including Yahtzee and Scrabble—and looked forward to family euchre tournaments. Her family recognized that she could be just a little less than honest in her efforts to win those games. She was fond of attending car shows with her husband, George, was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians, and liked to watch Wheel of Fortune on television. Her family was her primary focus, especially her grandchildren, who were always a priority in her life.

She is survived by her husband, Walter George Imes, whom she married June 26, 1976; five children, Mrs. Kimberly (Wayne) Lucas and Susanne Raemann, both of Massillon, Matthew (Heather) Arms of Centerburg, Martin Imes of Massillon, and Keith (companion Rachel Sanford) Imes of Sherrodsville; three sisters, Roberta Lane of Bowling Green, Connie Bowling of Bolivar, and Cheryl Moffat of Scio; 15 grandchildren, Chris (Heather Conn) Lucas and Daniel Lucas, both of Carrollton, Mikel Imes of East Palestine, Michelle Raemann of Germany, Sarah Lucas of Massillon, Brayden Weir of Columbus, Jalen Arms of Phoenix, Ariz., Gavin Imes of Bolivar, Garik Imes of New Philadelphia, Rachel Ryan of Massillon, Garson Imes of New Philadelphia, Aubrey Imes of Sherrodsville, Max Raemann of Germany, and Ethan Arms and Nolan Arms, both of Centerburg; as well as a large family of great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will host a celebration of life service on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at their family residence located at 1315 Arapahoe Road SE, Massillon, with Fred Strawser officiating.

Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville has been entrusted with her arrangements.

To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com. Baxter-Gardner, 740-269-9225