Dana M. Saumers

Dana Marie Saumers, 61, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, June 5, 2025, at Holy Family Home in Parma, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 21, 1963, in Cleveland, she was the daughter of Judy Speck Saumers and the late Dannie Saumers.

Dana was a cherished resident of St. John’s Villa in Carrollton for more than 50 years, where she was deeply loved and cared for by both staff and fellow residents. Her warm spirit, gentle presence, and ability to bring joy to those around her left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

She is survived by her devoted mother, Judy (Danny Nafe) Balaschak; her sisters, Tricia (Christopher) Thomas and Leslie (Mike) Robinson; and her nieces and nephews, Nicole Thomas, Casey Robinson, Jared Thomas, and Shannon Robinson. She also leaves behind numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by the man who raised her and held a special place in her heart, Paul Balaschak.

A visitation to honor Dana’s life will be held Friday, June 13, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dana’s memory to St. John’s Villa, 701 Crest St., Carrollton, OH 44615—an organization that played such a meaningful role in her life.

Dana’s family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of both St. John’s Villa and Holy Family Home for the compassion, dignity, and love shown throughout her life and final days.