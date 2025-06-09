Evelyn E. Whitmore

Our beloved “Gram,” Evelyn Elaine Whitmore, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home at the age of 99 on June 6, 2025.

Her parents, Richard Flitcroft and Lily Flitcroft-Finn were immigrants from England who traveled to America through Ellis Island. Evelyn was born in Amsterdam, Ohio, on June 24, 1925, making her a first-generation American.

Evelyn married the love of her life, Robert D. Whitmore, on her 18th birthday, June 24, 1943. They shared a beautiful, love-filled life together for 56 years. Together, they had many adventures with their three boys, Bobby, Eddie and Joey.

She bravely served as an Army mother and wife, sending her husband off to war after he was drafted to World War II and later sending her sons—Bobby and Eddie to Vietnam and Joey to Korea. During the time her sons were away, she and her husband, Bob, gracefully and humbly opened their home to their three daughters-in-law: Linda, Nancy and Connie.

Evelyn enjoyed being creative by quilting, beautifying her yard with her gardening, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She also loved spending time with her family. She spent many years fixing Sunday dinner for the whole crew. She and Bob created a beautiful family based in love and support that has carried on through five generations and will continue.

Evelyn was a dedicated member of the Amsterdam Community Church of God, where she served many years alongside her daughter-in-law and best friend, Linda Whitmore. Together, they were members of the tatting club, served many meals to the community, and carried out many other jobs. Her favorite thing was hopping in the car with her son Bob and his wife, Linda, for a quick weekend away of shopping.

Evelyn joins in heaven her parents, Richard “Dick” Flitcroft and Lily Flitcroft-Finn; two sisters, Ellen Day and Gwen Shotwell; her loving husband, Bob; two of her sons, Bob and Joe; and her daughter-in-law, Linda.

She is survived by her sister, Darlene (Dick) Jacques; her son, Ed (Nancy) Whitmore; six grandchildren: Bill Whitmore, Michael (Anna) Whitmore, Bob (Donna) Whitmore, Kathy (Bill) Stewart, Edward (Marla) Whitmore, and Kevin Whitmore; as well as many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and even some great-great-greats.

Funeral services for Evelyn will be Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam with the Rev. David Guess officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.