Helen “Jenny” Lanning

Helen “Jenny” Lanning, 88, of Canton, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025, in the Cleveland Clinic after a sudden heart ailment.

She was born May 7, 1937, in Hanover Township to Marion and Elsie (Spiedel) Wilson, the youngest of 10 children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Gary Lanning, in 2019; both parents; and all nine siblings.

She married Gary Lanning on Nov. 11, 1954. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, and operator and co-owner of Top Shelf Pizza in Alliance from 1972 to 1979. Until retirement in 1997, the Lannings moved with Gary’s job to Minneapolis, Minn., Fostoria, Ohio, Dublin, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Ind. During those years, she worked in childcare. Upon retirement, she and Gary moved to Canton.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Rex) Thomas of Augusta and Lori (Chuck) Turner of San Diego, Calif.; four grandchildren, Brooke (Jonathan Dixon) Thomas of New York City, Ashlee (Sam Ranelli) Thomas of Woodbury, Conn., Chas (Felicia) Turner of San Diego, and Liza (Matt) Merritt of San Diego; seven great-grandchildren, Beckett Dixon, Iris and Rex Ranelli, C.J. Turner, and Kailey, Kira, and Kade Merritt; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, the family will receive relatives and friends at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.