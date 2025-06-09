Mark R. Fritz

Mark Randall Fritz, 61, of Minerva, passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 11:49 p.m. at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance, Ohio.

Born July 12, 1963, in Alliance to Elmer and Anna J. (Lewis) Fritz, he lived in Minerva all his life.

Mark dedicated his life to his family farm, Fritz Dairy Farm in Minerva, and was a member of Dairy Farmers of America. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, pulling Case tractors, rebuilding pulling tractors, and taking care of his farm dogs.

Survivors include his former wife of 40 years, Michele (Lewis) Fritz; his daughter, Maggie M. (Mitchell) Ray of Canton; his son, Zachary L. (Allison) Fritz of Kinston, N.C.; five grandchildren, Blair, Darcy and Heath Ray, Brady Fritz, and soon-to-arrive Addison Fritz; a sister, Cheryl Dolin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Fritz.

No funeral services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dairy Farmers of America, 1405 N. 98th St., Kansas City, KS 66111.

Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.