Martha Snyder

Martha Snyder, 57, of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Born in Ohio, she was the daughter of Martha Moore and the late James Knight.

Martha worked as a clerk and managed the paint department at Carrollton Ace Hardware. Her warm smile, helpful nature, and expertise made her a familiar and trusted face to countless customers over the years.

Outside of work, Martha loved the simple joys of life. She enjoyed fishing and found her greatest happiness in time shared with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Snyder; her children, Scott, James, and David; stepchildren, Sondra, Sara, and Davey; her sister, Patty White; her mother, Martha Seal; and numerous cherished grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Johnathan, and her father.

In accordance with Martha’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services.