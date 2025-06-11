John R. Ridgeway

John Raymond Ridgeway, 76, of Minerva, passed away on June 9, 2025, from complications of Parkinson’s disease to be with his Lord.

John was the son of James and Geraldine Ridgeway.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved paternal grandparents, Katherine and Raymond Ridgeway; and his maternal grandparents, Donald and Mildred Snyder.

Survivors include his sister, Gloria Ridgeway of Kensington, and close friends in Houston, Texas—Tom and the late Linda Lovejoy, Thomas and Michelle Pritchard, Abraham Garcia, and Frank Overcast of Cincinnati. He was so thankful for all their support.

John was an upper graduate of Kent State University. He was a teacher at Carrollton for one year before teaching at Youngstown Southside School for two years. He later moved to Houston, where he taught at North Shore Schools for 25 years. He also taught night school at Baylor University.

He lived in Minerva for the past 11 years, where he helped care for his mother alongside his sister, Gloria.

John was a faithful member of the Minerva Church of Christ, where he led singing and served the Lord. He was also a member of the East Sparta Church of Christ for four years. While in Texas, he worshipped at the Green Bayou Church of Christ in Houston.

John loved talking to people and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was always laughing. He enjoyed what life had to offer and loved to travel. He will be remembered as a jokester.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Maple-Cotton Funeral Home from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with the service to follow.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

The celebration of life will be officiated by Marty Martin and Keith Kull from the East Sparta Church of Christ.

John and Gloria would like to thank all the staff at Minerva Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Maple-Cotton Funeral Home, 330-223-1712