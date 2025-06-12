Carrollton Council discuss water and sewer rates

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carrollton Village Council was joined by Matt Kline of the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP) to discuss water and sewer rates at its June 9 meeting.

Kline presented a review of Carrollton’s water and sewer systems, focusing on financial sustainability and required rate adjustments. He used date from the last five years from various sources available from the village.

Kline emphasized the need for different types of escrow accounts—savings set aside for operations, emergencies, maintenance, and future debt. While Carrollton has made progress with certain water-related escrow funds, his data shows both the water and sewer systems are running annual deficits of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

To stabilize finances and build reserves, Kline recommended raising water and sewer rates beginning in 2025. Water rates would start at $30/month for 2,000 gallons (inside rate), $35 outside rate, and increase per-gallon charges to $0.175, rising to $0.22 by 2029. Sewer rates would mirror this structure, starting at $0.115/gallon and rising to $0.16/gallon over the same period. These changes aim to eliminate deficits by 2027 and fully fund necessary escrows by 2029. Kline stressed the importance of planning for inflation and long-term maintenance to prevent future crises and urged council to consider small annual adjustments moving forward.

Water Supervisor Derik Kaltenbaugh and Sewer Supervisor Kevin Moore attended the meeting and gave reports.

Kaltenbaugh wanted to follow up with Kline’s presentation and emphasized that neither the water nor the sewer departments have ever operated at a deficit, and that the existing funds are sufficient for maintenance but not for new projects due to post-COVID cost escalations.

For example, projects that previously cost $150,000 now exceed $300,000. Kaltenbaugh and council were clear that rate increases must be approached carefully, acknowledging that many residents are financially strained, and said some residents simply can’t afford sharp increases.

“We are 85% replaced through town with waterlines,” said Kaltenbaugh. “Most watermains are brand new and only the northwest section needs new ones. We are maintaining it and can’t afford projects.”

It was also explained that recent gas and oil money flowing into the village as well as wealthier residents have skewed the median income data that Kline presented.

According to Kline the median household income in Carrollton is $65,755.

“It has been so low for so long, it is hard to catch up,” said Councilman Chris Barto. “I don’t think my parents on social security could make those higher raised payments.”

“We have a lot of millionaires in the county and it raised the median income,” said Tom White. “The average person walking the streets of Carrollton I can almost guarantee you does not make $65,755 a year.”

“Absolutely, I am not saying we don’t need to raise it,” said Kaltenbaugh. “I don’t agree with the increase that was presented because there are a lot of people that won’t be able to afford it. I suggest raising it by $1 in town rates and $2 for outside rates. I think that is affordable.

“The bottom line is it is going to bite everybody in this room, not only constituents,” said Village Administrator Mark Wells. “We are all in the same boat.”

Council has a lot of information they are going to digest in about a month and see how many questions they will have. They will potentially have Kline back to answer those questions. They plan to consider the best rates that they think the constituents can affordably pay while maintaining costs of maintenance the best they can.

In other business, council:

—HEARD the village received a bonus payment of $263,510.50 from Encino Energy from last year’s Oil and Gas lease agreement.

—LEARNED the village is now the owner of the 13.66 new acres property “Village Woods Park” located behind Mercy Stat Care at the intersection of State Route 30 and Route 43. This land was purchased by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy at zero cost to the village. Wells added he hopes council will keep developing this land with the planned walking trails.

—APPROVED Ordinance 2025-19 accepting the bid of Superior Paving and materials Inc. for the 2025 paving project not exceeding $218,246.40 and declaring it an emergency.

—PAID the village bills of $62,319.76 in vendors and $62,189.28 in payroll. Also paid was $3,424.73.

—HELD executive session regarding employment of personnel at 8:15 p.m. Council then came out of executive session at 8:30 p.m. and took action. Approved was a motion to have an ordinance made changing the pay scale for the office personnel to be $18 per hour and allowing Clerk Darla Tipton to advertise that new rate.