Rain holds off for Augusta parade

The threat of rain held off Friday evening for the 76th annual parade at the Augusta Strawberry Festival, which included some 30 units and a good turnout of parade watchers.

Prizes were awarded in 11 categories, including a Judges’ Choice by the three parade judges, who included Stephanie Dinger, representing the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department; Darlene Simmons of the Fox Twp. VFD; and Anet Beadnell. Mike Schnell of Wadsworth served as the announcer.

Parade category winners included the following:

— Best appearing engine/mini pumper – Fox Twp. VFD

— Best appearing tanker – Dellroy VFD

— Best appearing emergency medical unit – Carroll County Hazmat

— Best appearing 4×4 grass unit – Carrollton Village Fire Department

— Best appearing equine unit – Bella and Bobbie Jo Lovejoy

— Best appearing float – Augusta Community Church VBS

— Best appearing antique vehicle – Stone House Garden

— Best appearing tractor – Linda Shaw

— Longest distance traveled – Scio VFD (23 miles)

— Oldest fire truck – 1984 Chevy K30

— Judges’ Choice – 2025 Carroll County Dairy Princess runner-up Kamyrn George