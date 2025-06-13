Carrollton seniors honored during awards ceremony

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Members of Carrollton High School’s Class of 2025 were honored for their academic, extracurricular and athletic achievements during a Senior Awards Assembly held May 16 in the high school gymnasium.

The program—which was open to parents and families of the senior class—began with the singing of the national anthem and CHS alma mater by the CHS Chamber Chorus, followed by the presentation of awards announced by CHS Principal Jason Eddy.

Award Areas Recognized

Perfect attendance

Will Hugar and Desiriah Young, each 1 year; Turner Eddy—3 years.

Athletic Awards

—Football—Braylen Murphy, Dalton Naylor, Dillon Naylor, Josh Rhiel, Jake Whitmore, Levi Crider, Landyn Jackson, Landon James, Ryder Varansky.

—Boys soccer—Landan McClelland, Kale Barkan, Bradlee Dorsey.

—Girls soccer—Ava Kail, Lilliana Menarcheck.

—Cheerleading—These athletes worked very hard this year from football, basketball and competition. Due to their hard work and dedication, they placed fifth at the state cheer competition.

—Boys cross country—Rick Sibila.

—Girls cross country—The entire girls team qualified for regionals by taking fifth at the district meet.

—Boys golf—Everett Brooks and Bryce Taylor were both selected second team EBC and to honorable mention all-Eastern District. Brooks—along with sophomore Michael Mullen—were both district qualifiers this season.

—Girls volleyball—Kaelyn Stewart was selected honorable mention EBC.

—Boys basketball—Andrew Birong, Everett Brooks, Bryce Lonca, Braylen Murphy.

—Girls basketball—This group finished second in the EBC, won their sectional game, were district champions, and—for the first time in school history—advanced to the regional final game.

—Boys wrestling—Jon Byler, Justin Hart, Hunter McClain, Josh Rhiel, Raiden Robinson, Gavin Slutz, Sawyer Broadwater, Cael Lowdermilk.

—Girls wrestling—Kailey Delawder, Riley Alborn.

—Boys bowling—Beau Bittaker, Levi Crider, Brock Oberlin, Bryce Traylor.

—Girls bowling—Ivy Slutz, Hailee Ulman, Ducky Young.

—Boys track—Rick Sibila.

—Baseball—Garrett Broadwater, Landon James, Landan McClelland, Jacob Whitmore, Bryce Lonca.

—Tri-athletes—Turner Eddy.

—CHS Scholar Athlete Award winners—Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed, Turner Eddy.

—The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Scholar Athlete Award—Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed, Jacob Whitmore.

—The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award—Kaelyn Stewart, Andrew Birong.

—The National Federation of High School Sports National Award of Excellence—Marleigh Osolin, Landan McClelland.

—The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Courageous Student Award—Turner Eddy.

—State Award for Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity—Josh Beadnell.

CHS Special Awards

Band

—Louis Armstrong Jazz Award—Desiriah Young.

—John Philip Sousa Award—Desiriah Young.

—CHS Director’s Award—Coral Citro, Lexi Spears.

Choir

—Comeback Kids—Emily Grove, Jaden Smith.

—The Chopin Piano Award—Ivy Slutz.

—The Excellence in Leadership Prize—Alexis Arnold.

—Outstanding Choir Senior—Madison Bryan.

—CHS Noteworthy of Distinction Award—Connor Welch.

—The National School Choral Award—Alexis Spears.

—Director’s Award for Chorus—Coral Citro.

Academic Challenge Team

Sofia Fernwalt

FFA Seniors

Kailey Delawder, Sway Groff, Micah Moore, Jasper Shafer, Aspen Ujcich, Dylan Ulman, Jacob Whitmore.

4-H Members

Trevor Carpenter, Colton Casper, Paul Eshler, Justin Hart, Ariel Romeo, Gavin Slutz, Aspen Ujcich, Dylan Ulman.

ACT Test—30 and Over Club

Bradlee Dorsey, Turner Eddy, Sofia Fernwalt, Sway Groff, Joshua McDonald, Chloe McNutt.

Academic Hall of Fame — 2025

First year members — Bella Bishop, Beau Bittaker, Adamaris Canaca Lopez, Paul Eshler, Cadie Gbur, Leigha Hale, Bella Keyser, River Mowery, Jordan Pittman, Noah Stevens, Hailee Ullman.

Second year members — Christian Bolanz, Colton Casper, Tiffani Cody, Caleb Frankhauser-Stone, Kearah Geiser, Bailey Keyser, Bryce Lonca, Jaide Roby, Ariel Romeo, Bryce Taylor, Kyra Winkler, Desiriah Young.

Third year members — MJ Dalesandro, Kailey Delawder, Rylee Grimes, Emily Grove, Ethan Harsh, Peyton Hutchison, Landyn Jackson, Jazmine Kuttie, Raegan Lee, Madison Maurer, Landan McClelland, Lilliana Menarcheck, Gabriel Moore, Brock Oberlin, Jennifer Pitrman, Nathan Roberts, Neely Shockey, Delario Shoemaker, Jaden Smith, Peyton Snyder, Kaelyn Stewart, Nathaniel Stoffer, Aspen Ujcich, Angelo Wilson.

Fourth year members — Kale Barkan, Keegan Barkan, Evan Brace, Garrett Broadwater, Everett Brooks, Madison Bryan, Trevor Carpenter, Coral Citro, Nora Coppa, Turner Eddy, Sofia Fernwalt, Andros Gonyer, Sway Groff, Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed, Joshua McDonald, Katelyn Mullen, Dalton Naylor, Marleigh Osolin, Alexis Spears, Ryder Varansky, Jacob Whitmore, MaKayla Wisenburg, Caitlynn Yerger.

2025 Senior College Credit Roster

Alexis Arnold, Kale Barkan, Keegan Barkan, Joy Bartlow, Andrew Birong, Bella Bishop, Garrett Broadwater, Everett Brooks, Trevor Carpenter, Coral Citro, MJ Dalesandro, Bradlee Dorsey, Turner Eddy, Sofia Fernwalt, Cadie Gbur, Kearah Geiser, Jacelyn Griffith, Sway Groff, Emily Grove, Jaylyn Haas, EmmaLeigha Hale, Leila Hutchison, Storm Johnson, Ava Kail, Bailey Keyser, Bella Keyser, Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed, Jazmine Kuttie, Raegan Lee, Landan McClelland, Joshua McDonald, Lilliana Menarcheck, Katelyn Mullen, Brock Oberlin, Marleigh Osolin, Raiden Robinson, Neely Shockey, Alexis Spears, Kaelyn Stewart, Nate Stoffer, Summer Tromer, Hailee Ulman, Ryder Varansky, Kyla Vipperman, Jacob Whitmore, Angelo Wilson, Kyra Winkler, MaKayla Wisenburg.

Associate Degrees

Sway Groff, Emily Grove, Alexis Spears.

President’s Award for Educational Excellence — 2025

Garrett Broadwater, Turner Eddy, Sofia Fernwalt, Sway Groff, Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed, Joshua McDonald.

Military Bound

William Hugar — United States Navy

Ryder Varansky — Army National Guard

Colton Weals — United States Navy

National Honor Society Members

Kale Barkan, Bella Bishop, Madison Bryan, Coral Citro, Turner Eddy, Sofia Fernwalt, Sway Groff, Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed, Leila Hutchison, Lilliana Menarcheck, Brock Oberlin, Marleigh Osolin, Neely Shockey, Nate Stoffer.

National Technical Honor Society Members

Paul Eshler, Katelyn Mullen, Jennifer Pitrman, Ariel Romeo.

Academic Honors Diplomas

Alexis Arnold, Kale Barkan, Joy Bartlow, Andrew Birong, Bella Bishop, Garrett Broadwater, Everett Brooks, Trevor Carpenter, Coral Citro, Turner Eddy, Sofia Fernwalt, Cadence Gbur, Sway Groff, Emily Grove, Ava Kail, Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed, Raegan Lee, Joshua McDonald, Lilliana Menarcheck, Katelyn Mullen, Brock Oberlin, Marleigh Osolin, Alexis Spears, Nate Stoffer, Ryder Varansky, Kyla Vipperman, Jacob Whitmore, Angelo Wilson, MaKayla Wisenburg.

Career Tech Honors Diplomas

Evan Brace, Ethan Harsh, Katelyn Mullen, Jarod Orum, Josh Rhiel, Nathan Roberts, Delario Shoemaker.

Graduates With Distinction — 2025

Bella Bishop, Madison Bryan, Sway Groff, Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed, Joshua McDonald, Jennifer Pitrman, Neely Shockey, Kyra Winkler, MaKayla Wisenburg.

Most Outstanding Vocational Student — 2025

Jennifer Pitrman

Most Outstanding Monthly Seniors — 2025

September — Coral Citro, Joshua McDonald.

October — Sway Groff, Turner Eddy.

November — Lilliana Menarcheck, Andrew Birong.

December — Sofia Fernwalt, Connor Welch.

January — Emily Grove, Jacob Whitmore.

February — Lexi Spears, Brock Oberlin.

March — Bella Bishop, Kale Barkan.

April — Kaelyn Stewart, Angelo Wilson.

May — Kyla Vipperman, Bradlee Dorsey.

Most Outstanding Seniors

Carol Citro, Turner Eddy.

Valedictorian and Salutatorian — Class of 2025

Sway Groff — Valedictorian.

Joshua McDonald — Salutatorian.