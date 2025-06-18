Commissioners strongly oppose House Bill 335

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carroll County Commissioners Donald Leggett II, Robert Wirkner and Chris Modranski approved a letter of opposition to House Bill 335 at their June 12 meeting.

The commissioners introduced a letter authored by Commissioner Chris Modranski, which they had reviewed and considered a strong and thoughtful critique of House Bill 335.

“I have to say that it is one of the most articulate descriptions of the problems associated with this House Bill 335 and the problems it is going to create,” said Wirkner. “What I especially appreciate about this correspondence that Chris is asking us to consider approving is that it lists all the problems, but then it also lists a rather obvious solution to me.”

Modranski emphasized that while reform is necessary, the proposal from Rep. Dave Thomas of Ashtabula County is deeply flawed and represents one of the most damaging bills he has seen.

The letter he read stated the bill would devastate Carroll County’s general fund, slashing it by more than $4 million — or 22 percent — which would cripple essential county services.

“Let us be absolutely clear,” said Modranski, who read the letter at the meeting. “HB 335 is not just misguided, it is dangerous. Carroll County, like many rural counties across Ohio, provides essential services that residents of all ages depend on every single day. A cut of this magnitude is nothing short of a direct attempt to defund law enforcement, gut emergency services, undermine public health and dismantle the foundational operations of county government.”

Modranski’s letter states public safety is under threat in this bill because it jeopardizes salaries and staffing for the sheriff’s department and 911 dispatchers. This would mean longer response times and fewer deputies on patrol.

Other programs that would lose funding include the Agricultural Society, the airport, child support enforcement, economic development, the health department, OSU Extension (including 4-H), the Regional Planning Commission, Soil and Water Conservation District, transit and more.

“These programs aren’t luxuries; they are part of what keeps rural Ohio functioning,” said Modranski. “One of the most troubling aspects of this bill is the unrealistic assumption that voters will simply approve new taxes to make up for the lost funding.”

Wirkner said the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) conducted a projection, examining all 88 counties to see whether each could recoup losses through a sales tax increase. Twelve counties, including Carroll County, would still be unable to recover the losses. Carroll County lacks the economic activity to offset the deficit, even if a sales tax hike could be passed.

“A sales tax increase would never pass,” said Leggett.

Wirkner added that one reason he is concerned about House Bill 335 is that it appears attractive to the legislature because it pushes the problem down to the county level, removing legislative accountability.

“The real problem is these annual reassessments of the property taxes that keep going up by double digits,” said Wirkner. “That is where the problem is. They are going to have to roll that back, cap it, do something. For them to take and penalize the counties, especially the rural ones, is unacceptable.”

The commissioners are sending the letter to State Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel, State Sen. Al Cutrona, State Rep. Bill Roemer, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, the executive director of the CCAO, and the author of the bill, Rep. Dave Thomas of Ashtabula County.

“We urge you to reject this legislation in full,” said Modranski’s letter on behalf of the commissioners. “The people of Carroll County deserve better. They deserve a government that can protect their families, respond in a crisis, uphold the law and sustain the services that make Ohio work.”