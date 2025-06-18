Crossroads Pizza celebrates 40 years of pizza, family, and community

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

For second-generation Crossroads Pizza Carrollton owner Mary Long, 40 years of making pizzas also means 40 years of building relationships.

Mary’s father, Bill Lewis, started a Crossroads Pizza shop in 1985 in Malvern at the corner of Reed Avenue and Porter Street. For Bill, the name Crossroads has a double meaning: the location was at a crossroads, and this new venture marked a crossroads in his life.

Crossroads came to Carrollton a year later, in 1986 — first on Second Street, then at the current location of Jimmy’s Backyard Barbecue, and now where it currently sits at 218 High St. NW, Carrollton. The current Malvern Crossroads Pizza is owned by Bill Lewis’ brother, Mary’s uncle Rick Lewis.

Mary has been the owner of the Carrollton Crossroads Pizza since 1996.

“It’s been a good business,” Mary reflected. “We’ve had some tough times and great times. God’s been good in this and has seen me through the tough times. We have stayed constant with the influx of pizza shops coming and going.”

She noted they try not to change the pizza because it is a constant in people’s lives, and it has been successful for four decades. The dough is still homemade, and the sauce remains unchanged. Recipes have been tweaked since the ’90s, and some items have come and gone.

“COVID-19 was surprisingly a good time for the business because the pizza shop has such limited interaction and there is no place to sit and eat,” said Mary. “But as a result, there are certain food items that food service companies decided not to make after the pandemic ended, and it was very hard finding replacements.”

Other changes include switching from block ovens to conveyor ovens, and gluten-free and cauliflower crust pizzas have been gaining popularity.

Mary explained that the relationships made with customers, repair workers, vendors, and those intricately involved with the business are a main highlight of the past 40 years and since she has owned the shop.

“I have had some customers for so long, it makes me so sad when life circumstances make them unable to make it to the shop,” said Mary. “But seeing the generations of customers come in is a joy. What is really cool is seeing a grandfather come over the years, then a son, and then a grandson picking up a pizza.”

Mary’s son, Garrett Long, has been helping with the business for years and was instrumental in setting up the website and online ordering.

“We see people move out of state, and when they come back to visit, they say they had to get Crossroads Pizza,” said Garrett.

“I like getting to know people, getting to know their name and what they normally order,” said Mary. “There have been times where I have called customers back to make sure their order is correct. For example, if someone always orders extra sauce and one time they do not, I know that. So, I can call and check to see if they wanted extra sauce and forgot.”

Mary and Garrett are also happy to be thought of for special occasions.

“There have been times where people have ordered several party pizzas for weddings and other large occasions,” said Garrett. “I remember driving 30 party pizzas to a wedding in Alliance one time.”

These relationships are a highlight of running a business, and Crossroads Pizza has stood the test of time for 40 years and counting. Crossroads Pizza shows no signs of stopping, with Garrett planning to run the business someday as the third-generation owner in the family.

“I don’t think that is going to happen anytime soon, but I do plan on running this place in the future,” said Garrett, with a smile to his mother.

Aside from pizza, Crossroads Pizza offers sub sandwiches, cheesy bread, chicken, jojos, and much more. Pickup orders can be placed online at www.Crossroads-Pizza.com. For pickup and delivery, call 330-627-7100. The menu can also be viewed online. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–midnight; and Sunday, 1–10:30 p.m.

Come celebrate 40 years of Crossroads Pizza on Sunday, June 22, from 1–7 p.m. in front of the shop. The road will be closed between Farmer’s Exchange and Crossroads Pizza, featuring inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, ice cream, and more. Everyone is invited to join the day of festivities. The shop will close at 9 p.m. that day.