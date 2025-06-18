Free summer meals distributed

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carrollton Schools began distributing food June 12 as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

Free meals are distributed on Thursdays at the Carrollton High School entrance from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are provided at no cost to anyone 18 years old or younger as part of the federally funded Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program.

There are no income guidelines associated with the program. The last day for distribution is Aug. 7.

School Nutrition Services RDN, LD Barb Barbara Burns said last year they gave away approximately 1,100 meals per week. These meals include a five-day meal plan of breakfasts and lunches.

The distribution is conducted by Burns and her cafeteria workers, as well as volunteers, including school board members and anyone else who wants to help. They pack the meals on Mondays and Tuesdays, with an occasional Wednesday if necessary for the Thursday distribution.

The next distribution is on a special date, Wednesday, June 18, due to Thursday being Juneteenth.