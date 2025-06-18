Friendship Center to end County Transit contract

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carroll County commissioners were visited by Director Tonya Myers of the Friendship Center and Transit Director Sonja Trbovich to discuss a contract at the Thursday, June 12, commissioner meeting.

Myers announced that the organization will not be renewing its transportation contract for 2026 due to increasing costs. The contract renewal would have taken place in July.

The current model, which charges per mile, has become financially unsustainable—with rates expected to rise from $2.50 to nearly $3.00 per mile and per ride. Myers shared that the monthly transportation bill under the contract reached $14,000, whereas an alternative approach would cost around $4,300. By shifting away from the contract, the Friendship Center anticipates saving approximately $120,000 annually. This decision was not made lightly and has been under discussion since April.

Myers emphasized that although they are stepping away from the contract, they will continue to provide rides for seniors, just through a new method.

“Under the revised model, eligible seniors will receive up to $200 per month to cover their transportation needs,” said Myers. “This amount is calculated to cover approximately five round trips to Canton. For longer-distance destinations like the Cleveland Clinic, the amount would likely cover about two trips per month. Exceptions will be made for seniors with serious medical conditions such as cancer treatments, dialysis or infusions; in these cases, additional assistance will be provided through verbal approval on a case-by-case basis.”

Myers also noted the importance of encouraging families to support their loved ones in getting to appointments when possible, acknowledging that many rides are taken out of convenience rather than necessity.

The Friendship Center considered a voucher system but decided against it due to its complexity for both riders and staff. A letter and flyer outlining the changes have been distributed to seniors to ensure clear communication. Myers clarified that while the center is committed to serving the community, it is not primarily a transportation provider.

“I understand it affects a county entity, but we have to look out for our own business,” said Myers. “I am not a transportation business, I am a meals business.”

Commissioner Robert Wirkner wondered how they got to this point where the contract price was so high.

“First I would like to say kudos to Tanya for doing what’s necessary to get your dollar to go as far as it can go for our seniors,” said Wirkner. “The second part is why are we locked into these contracts that are counterproductive?”

Trbovich explained that she has consulted with state officials and received guidance from the National Rural Transit Assistance Program (RTAP) regarding cost allocation. She shared that the program provides a cost allocation tool which calculates the fully allocated cost for transportation services—a requirement for contracted services.

Though the transit department has had a fully allocated cost plan in place, they have historically not charged that full amount. However, she emphasized that under state regulations, if an agency enters into a transportation contract, it must charge the fully allocated rate because that figure supports state matching funds.

For example, if a trip costs $40, the state may cover $20, and the agency is responsible for securing the remaining $20. In contrast, under a contract, the full cost—estimated at $2.97 per mile for the current year—must be charged. She noted that while they haven’t yet implemented this fully, they are awaiting final approval from the state to proceed accordingly.

Trbovich added she understands where everyone is coming from. She and Myers have been discussing this since April.

“The results are self-explanatory,” said Wirkner. “We’re now watching one entity after another that are forced to bail on these contracts because they’re unsustainable.”

In an unrelated matter, Commissioner Donald Leggett II introduced a letter authored by Commissioner Chris Modranski, noting that both he and Wirkner had reviewed it and considered it to be a strong and thoughtful critique of House Bill 335.

“I have to say that it is one of the most articulate descriptions of the problems associated with this House Bill 335 and the problems it is going to create,” said Wirkner. “What I especially appreciate about this correspondence that Chris is asking us to consider approving is that it lists all the problems but then it also lists a rather obvious solution to me.”

Modranski emphasized that while reform is necessary, the proposal from Rep. Dave Thomas of Ashtabula County is deeply flawed and represents one of the most damaging bills he has seen. This bill would feature large cuts across the board and cost commissioners over $4 million from their budget.

The letter was approved and will be sent to various state representatives and officials, including Monica Robb-Blasdel.

In other business, commissioners:

— Heard Myers reported that, in compliance with new Ohio Revised Code requirements, all meals and bags must now be labeled. After nearly a year of preparation, the Ohio Department of Agriculture conducted an inspection and the center passed on its first attempt. Additionally, the Friendship Center received its license for flash freezing. Myers explained the meal labeling process, noting the required 8-point font is difficult for many seniors to read. To address this, all meal ingredients are posted on the Friendship Center’s page of the county website, per ODA guidance. She also noted an increase in service demand and indicated the potential need to explore alternative meeting locations for meal distribution.

— Approved change order No. 6 in the amount of $212,510 for the Moody Avenue Renovation Project. This is to accommodate Child Support offices. There will be six offices, a reception area, electrical, HVAC and all the upgrades. Wirkner advised that part of the motivation is that Job and Family Services and Child Support work hand in hand.

— Paid the village bills of $134,918.42.

— Approved permits for the use of the following county highway rights of way as recommended by the county engineer: EOG Resources, Inc. requested approval to install four driveways on Azalea Road SW (County Road 22) in Orange Township as part of the Gridiron Pipeline project. The specific requests include TAR #Gridiron 1, TAR #Gridiron 2, TAR #Gridiron 3 and TAR #Gridiron 4.

Additionally, CSR Services, LLC requested approval to install a driveway at 6945 Apollo Road SE (County Road 12) in Loudon Township (TAR #1), and another at 9091 Avon Road NE (County Road 21) in Fox Township (TAR #2).