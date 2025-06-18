Harlem Dairy Dream offers variety of eats and treats

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

The Harlem Dairy Dream has been serving the Harlem Springs area for generations.

It was purchased by Ken and Ruth Ann Caris in 2012, and daughters Heather Berardinelli and Katie Caris are employed there. The building is believed to have been built in 1960 or 1961.

The Caris family is a family of farmers, and Caris Farm fresh beef is used for the meats. The farm is home to sheep, goats, and horses in addition to beef cattle. In addition to food service, the Caris family participates in local fairs and agricultural events. They are involved in the Loudon Twp. Volunteer Fire Department Homecoming and tractor pulls as well.

“We like good food,” said Ruth Ann. “We taste everything before we put it on the menu.”

The large and diverse menu includes a wide variety of selections, from ice cream to hamburgers to salads and pizza.

“This pizza has a new crust this year,” said Ruth Ann. “It is a little bit thicker crust this year. Everybody seems to like it, so we stuck to it. We also have new 30-piece trays for a party pizza size.”

The made-to-order menu has revived the Original Nitemare Sundae and the Nitemare Sandwich.

“Everything is made to order, this is not fast food,” said Heather Berardinelli. “There may be a short wait depending on the crowd and what is ordered, but it will be freshly made. Food is made on a first-come, first-served basis.”

She said at times there are limited-time items and specials, so look to the Harlem Dairy Dream Facebook page.

There is dine-in seating and a Harlem rest area across the street where patrons can enjoy their meal or take it to go.

“We meet a lot of nice people through here and have made new friends,” said Ruth Ann. “The people keep it interesting.”

The Harlem Dairy Dream is located at 3480 Steubenville Road, Carrollton. To order in advance, call 330-739-1020. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.