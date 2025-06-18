Highway honors late Sheriff Dale R. Williams

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

State Rep. Monica Robb-Blasdel delivered a heartfelt speech honoring the life and legacy of Sheriff Dale R. Williams during a ceremony held June 12 at the Dorothy Long Annex Center Building on North Lisbon Street (state Route 9), Carrollton. This marked the official unveiling of the memorial highway dedication in Williams’ name.

Robb-Blasdel recounted Williams’ long and distinguished 53-year career in law enforcement, beginning as a dispatcher soon after graduating from Carrollton High School, then serving as a road deputy and later rising to sergeant with the Carrollton Police Department. In 2004, he was elected sheriff of Carroll County, where he earned deep respect for building a professional, service-oriented department in a small rural community—an especially challenging task.

Though she did not serve alongside him, Robb-Blasdel noted her admiration for Sheriff Williams, having met him on several occasions and honored him alongside his family and community members after his passing. She also recognized former State Rep. Don Jones, her co-sponsor on the memorial legislation, who could not attend due to his new position with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“We have both witnessed the effects of Sheriff Williams’s experience and his leadership here in Carroll County,” said Robb-Blasdel.

She explained that the memorial highway runs through an area patrolled thousands of times by Sheriff Williams and past the family farm where he was raised, calling it a “fitting tribute to his life and his legacy.”

Robb-Blasdel acknowledged the dedication and support of the Williams family throughout the legislative process, noting how difficult it is to pass such a bill.

“With the family’s support and the wonderful support that you had, we’ve been constantly in contact and have heard testimony from the family about the sheriff’s legacy,” she shared.

She concluded by encouraging everyone to remember Sheriff Williams whenever traveling through Carroll County.

The family was joined by Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham, several deputies, and officials from Carroll County and the state government.

The signs can be viewed on Roswell Road SW (state Route 39): westbound, located between Fisherman Road NW and Pollard Road NW; eastbound, located between Glecoe Road SW and Cactus Road SW.