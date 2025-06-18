Minerva Homecoming parade

By Jordan Miller

The streets of Minerva were filled with excitement as the 102nd Minerva Homecoming got underway Wednesday, June 11, with the annual parade kicking off the four-day festival that ran through Saturday, June 14.

Crowds lined the parade route to cheer on floats, antique vehicles, local organizations, and marching performers. Judges awarded top honors in several categories:

Best Appearing Antique Vehicle

1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup, driven by Larry Stoffer

Best Appearing Wrecker

Pendergast Towing, Chambersburg

Best Appearing Float

Minerva Rotary Club

Best Appearing Tractor

1972 John Deere, driven by Jerry Monter

Best Appearing Fire Truck

Homeworth Volunteer Fire Department

Best Performing Group

Minerva Cheerleaders

Judges’ Choice

Minerva High School FFA

On Saturday evening, the annual Duck Race drew a crowd to the Little Sandy Creek. At 7:30 p.m., 300 rubber ducks were dropped from the walking bridge near the stage, floating downstream toward the finish line near the pool bridge. Just five minutes later, the top three ducks crossed:

1st place

Duck #114 – Erica Houze

2nd place

Duck #183 – Tina Whisman

3rd place

Duck #82 – Darla Summer

The weekend also featured a variety of raffles, with several winners taking home prizes ranging from cash to custom goods:

Lost Gold Woodworking custom sign

Scott & Sue Baldwin

Mary Kay Satin Hands Pampering Set (donated by Ruth Whiteleather Orrell)

Amanda Slates

Minerva Youth Baseball 50/50 raffle

Jackie Anthony

Minerva Band Boosters 50/50 raffle

Mike Flesher

(Note: Not enough tickets were sold for the zero-turn mower prize.)

H3 Mini Bike raffle

Don Gotschall

Rotary Money Raffle winners

$500 – Rachel Shaffer

$1,000 – Bambi Plauger

$1,500 – Jane Yanko

$2,000 – Brent Smith