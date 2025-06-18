Minerva Homecoming parade

By Jordan Miller
FPS Editor
The streets of Minerva were filled with excitement as the 102nd Minerva Homecoming got underway Wednesday, June 11, with the annual parade kicking off the four-day festival that ran through Saturday, June 14.
Crowds lined the parade route to cheer on floats, antique vehicles, local organizations, and marching performers. Judges awarded top honors in several categories:
Best Appearing Antique Vehicle
1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup, driven by Larry Stoffer
Best Appearing Wrecker
Pendergast Towing, Chambersburg
Best Appearing Float
Minerva Rotary Club
Best Appearing Tractor
1972 John Deere, driven by Jerry Monter
Best Appearing Fire Truck
Homeworth Volunteer Fire Department
Best Performing Group
Minerva Cheerleaders
Judges’ Choice
Minerva High School FFA
On Saturday evening, the annual Duck Race drew a crowd to the Little Sandy Creek. At 7:30 p.m., 300 rubber ducks were dropped from the walking bridge near the stage, floating downstream toward the finish line near the pool bridge. Just five minutes later, the top three ducks crossed:
1st place
Duck #114 – Erica Houze
2nd place
Duck #183 – Tina Whisman
3rd place
Duck #82 – Darla Summer
The weekend also featured a variety of raffles, with several winners taking home prizes ranging from cash to custom goods:
Lost Gold Woodworking custom sign
Scott & Sue Baldwin
Mary Kay Satin Hands Pampering Set (donated by Ruth Whiteleather Orrell)
Amanda Slates
Minerva Youth Baseball 50/50 raffle
Jackie Anthony
Minerva Band Boosters 50/50 raffle
Mike Flesher
(Note: Not enough tickets were sold for the zero-turn mower prize.)
H3 Mini Bike raffle
Don Gotschall
Rotary Money Raffle winners
$500 – Rachel Shaffer
$1,000 – Bambi Plauger
$1,500 – Jane Yanko
$2,000 – Brent Smith