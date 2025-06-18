Minerva seniors awarded over $151,000 in scholarships

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Scholarships totaling over $151,000 were awarded to several Minerva High School seniors at the school’s 59th annual Honors Night held May 5.

Following is a list of recipients and scholarship amounts:

— Dr. S. L. Weir & Mrs. Weir Nursing Scholarships ($1,500): Hannah Ison & Katie Ison.

— Minerva Strong Scholarships (2—$2,200 & 2—$1,100) given in memory of A’liya Hancock, Storm Angione & Savannah Russell: Adaley Conn, Roger Herstine & Madelyn Morckel.

— Jim & Marj Lamb Kick Start Scholarships (2—$5,000): Mackenzie French & Lilah Sanor.

— The Minerva Mission Community Service Scholarships, two $500 awards are in partnership with the MHS Class of 1963, in memory of their deceased classmates, while one $1,500 award is in memory of Lynn Molen, a longtime educator and coach for Minerva Schools (3—$500, 1—$750, 2—$1,500, 1—$1,750, 2—$2,000, 1—$2,500): Annabelle Crissman, Kayla Crissman, Aries Tobin, Lilah Sanor, Samantha Crissman, Ella French, Rachel Weaver, Makenna Tripp & Gavin Moore.

— Enos “Red” and Ruth Jamison Scholarships (8—$1,325): Annabelle Crissman, Kayla Crissman, Samantha Crissman, Carys Hooser, Landon Jones, Lillian Kugler, Haiden Murphy & Addison Turick.

— Science Department Scholarship ($100): Madelyn Morckel.

— Aultman Academy Scholarship (1—$500 & 4—$250): Rainique Simmons, Annabelle Crissman, Kayla Crissman, Michael Crissman & Samantha Crissman.

— Minerva Lions Community Civic Club Outstanding American History Student ($500): Roger Herstine.

— John F. Kennedy Memorial Award given in honor of Marie Wolf by Mr. Rolland Wolf to an outstanding government student ($100) and sponsored by Mrs. Cathy Viola: Ryan Cassidy.

— Social Studies Department $100 Award: Natalie Heim.

— Math Department Scholarship ($100) (awarded to a student pursuing a career in mathematics): Madelyn Morckel.

— The Mary Gallina Brigham Memorial Scholarship ($2,000): Aubrianna James.

— The Ava Burman Memorial Scholarship ($500): Mackenzie French.

— Courtesy Award ($500), created by the Class of 1937 and sponsored by the Minerva Area Federal Credit Union: Cesar Calel Cos.

— The Eric T. Eddy Memorial Scholarship ($500): Lilah Sanor.

— Larry P. Gram Memorial Scholarship ($2,000), Mr. and Mrs. David R. Gram in memory of David’s brother Larry: Ryan Cassidy.

— The Ruth Betz/Granger Family Art Scholarship ($500): Madison Sexton.

— Douglas Birks Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Lilah Sanor.

— The Joe and Lee Deagan Memorial Scholarship (2—$250): Hannah Ison & Katelin Ison.

— The Evanich Accounting and Tax, Accounting Career Scholarship ($1,500): Addison Turick.

— The Romain and Geraldine Fry Memorial Scholarship ($5,341): Grasyn Rettig.

— The Carl & Martha Gartner Memorial Scholarships (2—$1,000): Madelyn Morckel & Samantha Crissman.

— The Bud and June Hoopes Memorial Scholarship ($500): Roger Herstine.

— The Jack & Liberta Klippert Memorial Scholarship ($500): Haiden Murphy.

— The Dallas Rose & Ernest H. Lutz Memorial Scholarship ($2,500): Ryan Cassidy.

— The R.C. Miller Scholarships (2—$2,500): Isaac Haas & Grasyn Rettig.

— The Dr. John H. Shaffer Scholarships (for Minerva Band Members), sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Suzy Seidel: The Patrick S. Gilmore Award ($1,000): Brody Philo. The John Philip Sousa Award ($1,500): Luke Stuller.

— The Dr. Walter Shaw Scholarships (3—$855): Carys Hooser, Aubrianna James & Addison Turick.

— The Dr. Sam and Irene Weir Memorial Scholarship ($675): Haiden Murphy.

— The Tom and Kelly Wolf Memorial Scholarship ($500): Lilah Sanor.

— Dr. Richard Grunder Scholarships, in honor of his parents, Mr. John A. Grunder Jr. and Mrs. Ruth A. Grunder ($36,107 total): Ryan Cassidy, Annabelle Crissman, Kayla Crissman, Samantha Crissman, Mackenzie French, Makayla Galarneau, Joel Gropp, Natalie Heim, Roger Herstine, Carys Hooser, Hannah Ison, Katelin Ison, Aubrianna James, Madelyn Morckel, Haiden Murphy, Michael Porter, Jackson Romano, Lilah Sanor, Madison Sexton and Addison Turick.

— Minerva Firefighters Association Scholarship (4—$1,000): Mackenzie French, Carys Hooser, Madelyn Morckel & Lilah Sanor.

— Addison Shaye Benzel Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Joshua Reed.

— West Township Ruritan Scholarship (2—$1,500 & 1—$1,000): Lilah Sanor, Mackenzie French & Samantha Crissman.

— Little Sandy Creek Ruritan Scholarship ($675): Annabelle Crissman.

— 2025 Rotary (2—$1,500) Scholarships: Jeremiah Smith & Dario Sevek.

— 2025 Rotary (2—$750) Scholarships: Mikayla Galarneau & Joel Gropp.

— The Band Boosters Scholarships (2—$1,000): Izabelle Genet & Michael Porter.

— ROTC Scholarship ($200,000): Thousands of students apply for this scholarship throughout the country each year. The Naval Officer Training Corps Scholarship Program offers students the opportunity to earn their degree while receiving valuable leadership and management skill while enjoying the benefits of an exciting Naval career. Upon completion of their bachelor’s degree, they will commission as a Naval Officer in the United States Navy. Roger Herstine, recipient.

— The Academic Challenge Scholarship ($1,000, renewable): Kortney Hilkert.

— MHS Teens of the Year (2—$500): Isaac Haas & Lilah Sanor.

— Alliance Elks Teens of the Year (2—$200): Roger Herstine & Madelyn Morckel.

— Top 10% Awards (16—$100), sponsored by the Minerva Education Foundation and Alumni Association. Recipients: Roger Herstine, Madelyn Morckel, Ryan Cassidy, Samantha Crissman, Lilah Sanor, Hannah Ison, Gabrielle Skidmore, Katie Ison, Kayla Crissman, Joshua Reed, Natalie Heim, Annabelle Crissman, Mackenzie French, Adaley Conn, Mikayla Galarneau & Haiden Murphy.

— Gregg Palmer Memorial $300 Scholarship: Belle Miller.

— Annual Lee Jackson Memorial $500 Scholarship, given in cooperation with the M.L.E.A. in memory of Lee Jackson: Madelyn Morckel.

— Gerald T. Kopp Scholarships (2—$500): Aubrianna James & Katelin Ison.

— John Kopp Scholarships (2—$500): Haiden Murphy & Carys Hooser.

— As a result of an abatement agreement between AAM and Minerva Local Schools, six $1,000 scholarships were awarded to: Mackenzie French, Joshua Reed, Lilah Sanor, Samantha Crissman, Belle Miller & Natalie Heim.

— The Owen Grabb Memorial Scholarships (9—$500): Ryan Cassidy, Annabelle Crissman, Kayla Crissman, Samantha Crissman, Mikayla Galarneau, Hannah Ison, Katie Ison, Grasyn Rettig & Lilah Sanor.

— The Frank Monk Memorial Scholarships (3—$200): Ryan Cassidy, Isaac Haas & Grasyn Rettig.

— The MABC Senior Athletic Scholarships (2—$500): Ryan Cassidy & Madelyn Morckel.

— Coaches Recommendation MABC Heart of a Lion Scholarships (2—$500): Julian Dunbar & Mackenzie French.

Recognitions

Honors Diplomas

Bailey Bashaw, Ryan Cassidy, Adaley Conn, Annabelle Crissman, Kayla Crissman, Samantha Crissman, Natalie Heim, Roger Herstine, Hannah Ison, Katelin Ison, Madelyn Morckel, Haiden Murphy, Joshua Reed and Lilah Sanor.

Minerva High School Teens of the Month

September — Isaac Hawes and Lilah Sanor

October — Joshua Reed and Madelyn Morckel

November — Luke Stuller and Adaley Conn

December — Roger Herstine and Haiden Murphy

January — Michael Porter and Mikayla Galarneau

February — Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Cassidy

March — Samantha Crissman and Kayla Crissman

April — Hannah Ison and Katie Ison

May — Brody Philo and Madison Sexton

Alliance Elks Teens of the Month

September — Roger Herstine and Mikayla Galarneau

October — Isaac Haas and Adaley Conn

November — Michael Porter and Madelyn Morckel

December — Brody Philo and Lilah Sanor

January — Josh Reed and Samantha Crissman

February — Luke Stuller and Kayla Crissman

March — Jeremiah Smith and Haiden Murphy

April — Ryan Cassidy and Hannah Ison