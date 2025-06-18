Waynesburg immortalizes native war hero with sign

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Waynesburg’s posthumous Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph J. Cicchetti, was honored with a sign commemorating his sacrifice on June 14 by the Waynesburg Area Historical Society.

Sandy Valley American Legion Post 432 Chaplain Merle Pearson gave the invocation, and the Legion Post also served as the color guard. Jamiee Clark Keys sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Waynesburg Area Historical Society President Carmen Swihart welcomed all to the event, and 2nd Vice Commander Bob Fallot served as master of ceremonies.

“We are standing here today, because of our hometown hero, who laid down his life for his fellow soldiers over 80 years ago. Joseph Cicchetti lived here and went to Waynesburg High School,” said Swihart in her welcome. “Saying thank you for your service does not seem to be enough.”

Bill Bath and Tony Luther created the sign honoring Cicchetti.

Speaker Hugh Roberts represented Valley Forge N.E. Ohio Regiment.

“Thomas Wolfe has the famous quote, ‘You can’t go home again.’ Well today, Don Saurer and several others refute that, because coming home to Waynesburg is truly what homecoming is all about,” said Roberts.

After Roberts, Saurer stepped up and said a few words.

Scott Denniss, curator from the MAPS Air Museum, spoke about Cicchetti.

“Through his skilled leadership, abdominal will, and countless courage, Cicchetti saved many soldiers at the cost of his life,” said Denniss. “There are many kids and families that might not exist today without his actions.”

Denniss explained his son, Adam, also served in the Ohio 148th Infantry and told how the story of Joseph Cicchetti was proudly shared with all new members of the regiment when they came in.

Jamiee Clark Keys followed up with “God Bless America” before the wreath was presented to the family. Joseph Cicchetti’s niece, Sharon Cicchetti-Woodard, and her fiancé, Michael Handy, were on site and were presented with the wreath.

“Taps” was played by Joseph Geib, and the ceremony concluded.

A heartfelt thank-you was given to the Cicchetti and Ionno families.

Swihart thanked Mayor Doug Welch for attending and introduced the Waynesburg Historical Society Committee: Dr. Carrie Stevens Long, vice president; RaeAnn Swihart, treasurer/secretary; Karen Mundy, media professional; active members: Gloria DelaCruz, Anita Hoobler, Mary Mockerman, Linda and Tom Micheals, Judy Hepner, Julie Bersalini, Tina Welch, Frances Dierick; and a very special member, Dr. Brady Kail.

About Joseph J. Cicchetti

Born in Waynesburg on June 8, 1923, Cicchetti received the Medal of Honor in World War II for his brave actions in South Manila, Luzon, Philippine Islands, on Feb. 9, 1945.

With casualties mounting, it became increasingly difficult for medics to evacuate the wounded. There was a call for volunteer litter bearers to run through enemy fire with a stretcher and return to evacuate the wounded. On one fateful return trip, the path was blocked, and Cicchetti drew fire so the team could pass through, also providing supporting fire. Running to a group of wounded, he was struck in the head by shrapnel from a mortar shell.

Despite the head wound, Cicchetti lifted a wounded soldier and carried him 50 yards across the battlefield to safety before succumbing to his wound and collapsing.

Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler, who commanded Cicchetti’s 37th Buckeye Division, attended a ceremony at the Waynesburg school auditorium and presented the Medal of Honor to Mr. and Mrs. Oresto Cicchetti Sr. and his siblings.