Edison announces Top Ten, graduates 107 seniors

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Edison High School’s commencement exercises for the 107 members of the Class of 2025 were held Friday, May 30, at 7 p.m. in the Edison High School Fieldhouse.

The keynote speakers were Gregory Ramsey, who graduated from Edison High School in 2005, and Dr. Courtney Bearnot (née Pedersen), also a 2005 Edison graduate.

Speeches were given by the two class valedictorians, Madison Aubrey Somerville, daughter of Matt and Chrissy Somerville of Richmond, and Zachary Keith Kuntz, son of Brian and Kasey Kuntz of Toronto, along with the class salutatorian, Sydney Michelle Frampton, daughter of Kip and Michelle Frampton of Hammondsville.

Top Ten Graduates

In addition to the two valedictorians and salutatorian, the top ten academic members of the Class of 2025 include the following:

Coleman Thomas Granatir, son of Rachel Granatir and Rich Granatir; Myah Jade Howell, daughter of Staic Ari and Jeremy Howell; Avah Elizabeth Reed, daughter of William and Janice Reed of Irondale; Laurel Doris Jane Kemp, daughter of Grant and Cynthia Kemp of Richmond; Ali Marie Shrieve, daughter of Bill and Sophie Shrieve of Bloomingdale; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Phillips, daughter of Christina Gilday and Robert Phillips; and Avery Ann Cash, daughter of Junior and Alison Cash of Hopedale.

Class of 2025

Austin Scott Elza Abshire, Sofia Marie Allen, Blair Alayna Allison, Lorenzo Kenneth Alloggia, Jamie Ellsworth Barker Jr., Kaley Faye Beebe-Joynson, Rebecca Lynn Bell, Connor James Berens, Isaac David Bertini, Cameron Shane Bitgood, Briley Kay Blancato, Bryce Alan Bregenzer, Jace Matthew Busby, Katelyn Violet Cain, Brennan Tyler Carson, Avery Ann Cash, Kathryn Marie Clancey, Emily Ryan Cline, Noah Robert Cook, Ronaleigh Jo Crawford, Kaylee Lyn Day, Nicholas Robert Lee DeLuca, Hannah Marie Dillon, Adam Charles Dinger, Edwin Lee Alden Diserio, Austin Michael Duffy, IsaBella Rozita Daugherty Fair, Dylan Arnold Falla, Joseph Kayne Firm, Lane Joshua Fomenko, Alayah Grace Ford, Jacob Alan Forster, Mason Charles Fox, Sydney Michelle Frampton, Raelyn Mackenzie Gillespie-Yates, Gabriel Charles Glenn, Memphis Mayhem Goad, Coleman Thomas Granatir, Madison Rose Grim, Victor Paul Grimm, Preston Lukas Hale, Mahki Anthony Haysler, Catalina Halen Holly, Myah Jade Howell, Jordan Clare Hughes, Mariah Mae Hunter, Cody Kordell Huntsman, Olivia LeeAnn Jackson, Cheyenne Reese Jordan, Laurel Doris Jane Kemp, Ethan Andrew Kimmerle, Savannah Riley Kirkman, Zachary Keith Kuntz, Trinity Kaylynne Larrick, McKenzie May Lowe, Bailea McKena Marrero, Kyle James Martin, Tyler William John Mattern, Meghan Taylor Maxwell, Kylvin Xaviar Merideth, Colleen Mae Miles, Serenity Rae Monigold, Chase Michael Moodie, Zechariah William Murphy, Mia Nicole Myers, Peyton Lyn Neeley, Alexa Love Phelps, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Phillips, Katie Elizabeth Phillips, Jason Risdon Phillips II, Cole Allen Pittman, Lucian Daniel Polen, Alayna Shae Prayso, Zamara Cymone Ramos, Nicholas William Harold Redin, Avah Elizabeth Reed, Annabell July Reynolds, Lea Leece Riggs, James Jay Riley, Thomas James Search, Connor Brycen Patrick Shannon, Shawn Blando Michael Shannon, Shayla Nichole Maraya Shannon, Ali Marie Shrieve, Madison Aubrey Somerville, Zoe Elizabeth Speaker, Mazzy Mae Speedy, Zeb Bricker Speedy, Kaylee Rana Spencer, Austin Lee Springer, Kylee Blanch Stull, Lillian Hunter Talkington, Harleigh Renae Taylor, Richard Lee Taylor, Hunter Charles Thompson, Isabel Alyssa Torres, Zackary Stephen VanGosen, Faith Dawn VanHorne, Blaine Allen Wade, Brianna May Wade, Tanner Lee Waggoner, Kaleb James Wayt, Jada Breeze Wilbur, William Arthur James Willison, Raelynn Jade Woodworth, Alex Lee Workman, Evan Mathew Yohman.