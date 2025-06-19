Southern Local seniors earn nearly $530,000 in scholarships

Nearly $530,000 in scholarships were awarded at Southern Local High School’s senior assembly on May 21. Sixty-three seniors received honor cords, awards and recognition for academic and extracurricular accomplishments.

Class adviser Bob Shansky noted that the scholarships totaled more than $529,788 — “That’s pretty impressive,” he said — and highlighted students’ future plans in nursing, finance, engineering, the military, and the workforce.

Principal Rich Wright congratulated the Class of 2025 — “Today is about recognizing you for your accomplishment. I’m very proud of what you’ve done,” he said.

Scholarship highlights included:

— Mickaela Allison — Southern Ruritan Scholarship, $500.

— Cheyenne Bennett — Walsh University Baxter Honors, $24,000; Governor’s Merit, $5,000; Student Council, $250; Kiwanis Student of the Month, $750; American Legion, $1,000.

— Ryli Bettis — American Legion, $1,000; Ira Lewis Thompson, $250; University of Akron Merit, $50,000; Growe Family Well-Rounded Student, $2,500.

— Brody Brown — Matthew Puckett, $500; Lou Holtz Life Improvement, $3,750; Terry Kampfer Memorial, $1,077.89; American Legion, $1,000.

— Noah Chase — Hall of Fame, $250; Puckett, $500; American Legion, $1,000; Quad County Coaches, $500; Columbiana County Coaches, $500; Brothers of Christian Instruction, $72,000.

— Hunter Dickson — Marcus K. Walter Memorial, $2,500.

— Jazzmen Echols — Kiwanis, $750; Kent State Rising Scholars (four years tuition).

— Casey Edmiston — Geneva College Alumni, $60,000.

— Katie Harshbarger — Josh Merriman Foundation, $500; Hiram College Dean’s, $52,000.

— Casie Heddleston — Walsh University Vanasse, $35,995.

— Jacob Junkins — YSU President’s Excellence, $16,000; YSU Sokolov Honors, $12,000; YSU Choose Ohio First, $16,000; Cowboy Up Youth Rodeo, $700; Negley Masonic Lodge, $500; Growe Family, $2,500.

— Lindzie Keyes — East Liverpool City Hospital, $1,000.

— Kennedy Lewis — Franklin B. Walter Memorial, $100; Grand Lodge Masons, $1,500; Southern Ruritan, $500; American Legion, $1,000; Student Council, $250; Red Cross, $250; K.L. Martin, $325; YWCA, $500; Governor’s Merit, $5,000; YSU Housing, $2,000; YSU Honors Program, $2,000; YSU Trustees, $5,000.

— Emma Prendergast — Marcus K. Walter Memorial, $1,500.

— Ethan Richards — Miami University Bridges, $20,000; RedHawk Excellence, $24,000.

— Gianna Rodgers — Student Council, $250; American Legion, $1,000; Joleen Cattrell, $500; Governor’s Merit, $20,000; Kim and Ashley Bergman, $1,500; associate of science degree from Kent State.

— Steven Saltzman — Kent State Rising Scholars (four years tuition).

Additional awards included OHSAA Highest Athlete GPA — Kennedy Lewis, Brody Brown; OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship — Katie Harshbarger, Colton Spahlinger.

Honor cords were presented by family and friends to more than 40 seniors. FFA cords were awarded to 11 students; 4-H, one student; American Red Cross, three; Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department cadet cords, two; and a U.S. Army sash to Haylee Kauffman.

The graduating class included 63 students. The assembly concluded with the reading of the class history by Brody Brown and Rachel Lynch — the class prophecy by Gigi Rodgers and Kennedy Lewis — and the Last Will and Testament by Cheyenne Bennett. Juniors moved seniors into the honored section, and Kennedy Lewis closed the ceremony with thanks to staff and families.