Timothy Johnson

Timothy Johnson, 78, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away June 15, 2025, at the Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born March 10, 1947, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, he was a son of the late Clyde and Julia (Hudock) Johnson.

Timothy dedicated more than 30 years of his life to Timken Bearing, from where he retired with a reputation for hard work and reliability.

A man who appreciated the outdoors and camaraderie, Timothy was a member of the Foresters Club near Bridgeport, where he enjoyed spending time with friends and fellow members.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, the former Charlotte Ames; his daughter, Mindee Johnson; and his sister, Judy (Jerry) Manukin. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers: Joseph, Phillip, Lincoln, Robert, Vincent, and Francis; and four sisters: Lillian Capalingo, Priscilla Dalto, Dorothy Kalo, and Melba “Isabelle” Robinson.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 20, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Graveside services will follow Saturday, June 21, 2025, at noon in Union Cemetery in St. Clairsville, Ohio.