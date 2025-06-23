Darlene Anguish

Darlene (Kaye) Anguish, born May 16, 1941, in Steubenville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 22, after a yearlong illness.

She was the daughter of the late Clyde L. and Gertrude Alice “Polly” Moyer.

She worked at the Scio Pottery and for Dr. Myers and Dr. Burik Chiropractic for many years.

She loved to knit and crochet as her favorite pastime, gifting many afghans and baby sweaters to others. She also enjoyed going to garage sales, where she met many friends.

She was married for 65 years to the love of her life, Gary Anguish. Together, they had three daughters: Lori (Richard) Yeager of Seville; Dottie (Alex) Ferren of Carrollton; and Rhonda (John) Bachman of East Canton. They then added what she called her “Eight is Enough” gang of grandchildren: Corey (Kristen) Yeager, Sara (Ryan) Lippincott, Caley (Drew) DeSimone, Lexi (Jeff) Fraser, Tyler (Karri) Ferren, Kristin (Cale) Bachman Edmunson, Becca Shell, and James “Trey” Bachman. These grandchildren then added 13 great-grandchildren. Family was everything to Kaye, best known as “Nanny.”

She is also survived by two sisters; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Moyer and Donna (Rich) Newsome; two brothers-in-law, Bill Anguish and Jim Anguish; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Delbert Moyer; four sisters, Donna Buckman, Betty Warden, Shirley Russell, and Margaret Moyer; and a sister-in-law, Kay Anguish.

Visitation for Darlene will be Wednesday, June 25, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.