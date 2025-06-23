Eric R. Grunder

Eric Rae Grunder, 76, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away at home on Wednesday morning, June 18, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Dec. 22, 1948, in Kilgore, Ohio, and was the son of the late Osborne Joseph and Josephine Mae (Ritchie) Grunder.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Darlene Grimes.

Eric spent his formative years in Ravenswood, West Virginia, moving to Carrollton with his family when he was a junior in high school. A 1967 graduate of Carrollton High School, he was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vincenzo, Italy, at NATO Headquarters. Eric began his work career at the former Carrollton Graphics and retired from the Republic Steel Company in Canton. He had also been employed at the Rubbermaid Company. He served as a Washington Township trustee for 27 years.

Eric was an active member of the VFW, where he spent many hours socializing and playing cards, and also frequently visited the Carrollton Eagles Club. He was the consummate fan of the Carrollton Warriors, who faithfully followed and supported every sporting event that he was able to attend. His favorite hobby was bowling — it was nearly an obsession — as he participated at both the former Carrollton Lanes and Atwood Lanes in Dellroy. He also could often be found at Westview Cemetery taking care of the family memorials. He could rarely be found without his signature Copenhagen and Coca-Cola. In general, Eric lived just to stop and visit people — a man who didn’t know a stranger.

Eric is survived by his wife, Janet (Elliott) Grunder, whom he married April 20, 2001; his daughters, Amanda (Bert Corrales) Grunder of Dellroy and Erica (Greg) Mytinger of Jackson Township; Janet’s children, whom he cared for like his own, Robbin (Alan) Jones of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Amy (Steve) Nitz of Bolivar, and Scott (Wendi) Tasker of Carrollton; grandchildren, Curtis (Sarah) Moyer of Canton, Maci (Nic Brooks) and Harli Ulman of Carrollton, and Logan and Owen Mytinger of Jackson Township; Janet’s grandchildren, Morgan and Abigail Jones of Fuquay-Varina, Kyle and Katelyn Nitz of Bolivar, and Mitchell Tasker of Carrollton; and his three great-grandchildren.

As Eric always said, “It doesn’t take long to stay a little while.”

At his personal request, he has been cremated, and a private graveside memorial service will be observed at a later date in the Harlem Springs Cemetery.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville has been entrusted with his arrangements.

