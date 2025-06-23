Vernon L. Deininger

Vernon L. Deininger, 91, of Malvern, passed away Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Aultman Hospital.

He was born Sept. 11, 1933, in Rocky Ridge to Henry and Clara (Boss) Deininger.

He was a farmer and owner of Wooded View Farms for many years. He served on the board of directors of the Guernsey Breeders Association of Ohio for 20 years, the Carroll County Fair Board, and the board of directors for the Federal Land Bank. He was also a member of the Carroll County Farm Bureau.

He was a member of the Minerva Methodist Church, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and a pioneer in the field of radio-controlled airplanes.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois (Rofkar) Deininger, whom he married March 10, 1956; a son, John (Sally) Deininger of Malvern; two daughters, Susan Kowars of Carrollton and Judie (Rudy) Evanich of Paris; seven grandchildren, Justin (Elisha) Deininger, Ryan (Natasha) Deininger, Ashley (Matt) Zahn, Kara (Adam) Wackerly, Heather (Jake) Husted, Melissa (Josh) Greene, and Kevin Kowars; and 12 great-grandchildren, Carter, Josie Jo, Sophia, Isabella, Addison, Peyton, Ryan, Ann, Benson, Gram, Theodore and Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Evanlee Deininger.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 30, at 1 p.m. at the Minerva Methodist Church in Minerva with the Rev. Peggy Garner officiating.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Sunday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to services at the church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.