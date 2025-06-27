Board of Health meets in newly remodeled facility

By Elizabeth Mayle

FPS Correspondent

The Carroll County Board of Health met on Wednesday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m. Due to the recently completed renovations, the board was able to utilize the new conference room on the lower level of the Carroll County Health District complex.

Following a word of prayer from Dr. Stine, Health Commissioner Kelly Morris provided updates on the building project. As of the day of the meeting, the parking lot was set to be sealed later that week, and the Carroll County Commissioners agreed to give the building a new roof. Morris explained that the new roof will extend over the sidewalk that leads to the side door to prevent water damage to the building. Morris also announced that she had participated in Stark County’s Suicide Prevention Symposium and that she is continuing to work with New Life Counseling Services on an agreement to bring a mental health counselor and a certified mental health nurse practitioner to the new upstairs space. Additionally, Morris facilitated a partnership with Columbiana County for the emergency preparedness contract, which was to be voted on during the legislative portion of the meeting. She also followed up on her discussion of advocating for newborn home visits in the State Budget Bill, which she presented to the board during the May meeting. The RN home visiting funding through the Ohio Public Health Association, she noted, was ultimately not included. “The budget bill was not favorable to public health or education,” said Morris, “but the budget bill did look more promising for mental health.” Work continues on the Community Health Improvement Plan, with a kick-off meeting being held July 9 with key leaders that Morris hopes will become the advisory board for collective impact, which they have decided to call “Stronger Together Carroll County.”

Due to Jessica Slater’s absence, Morris also delivered the Community Health Report. The second pop-up food pantry was held during the month and served 103 families, up from 66 the previous month. A total of 343 individuals were also served. May was Mental Health Awareness Month, and both Empower Youth and the Youth Leadership Team conducted a countywide stigma reduction campaign which they called “Speak It, Don’t Keep It,” a phrase developed by the youth last year. Morris explained that the goal was both to normalize conversations and to re-train the community to call 988 rather than 911. “We see that our 911 system is really overwhelmed by mental health calls,” she said.

In the Office Administrator’s Report, Amy Campbell noted that the district received notice of their upcoming biannual fiscal audit, which they were able to push back to June 30 and July 1. They also received notice that their Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant is being cut by 28 percent in federal funding. For Carroll County, Campbell explained, this amounts to $18,200. They are currently funded at $65,000, which, with the cut, will become $46,800.

In her report, Environmental Health Director Tina Bernard said that she and her staff are still working through issues with Accela, the new software program for the Environmental Division that replaced Health Space. “There has been talk that some agencies are going to have a conversation with ODH,” Bernard said. “They said it’s ‘not salvageable at this point.’ We don’t know what that means.” In other news, Jackson Romano, the new mosquito technician, has recently started and, according to Bernard, is doing well. Bernard, along with Dan Trbovich, visited 4237 Waynesburg Rd. on Friday, June 13, regarding a septic system the property owner installed. “There’ll be more to come next meeting on that,” Bernard said. Seasonal inspections have also picked up as of recently.

Morris also delivered Slater’s Nursing Report. The Nursing Division conducted a day and a half of free sports physicals in collaboration with Aultman. A total of 48 physicals were completed. Ember Newsome, the school-based telehealth nurse, is being trained on communicable disease, and the district is looking at the possibility of absorbing both Newsome and the remaining school telehealth nurse, Lee Ann Lindenbaum, due to budget cuts that will likely result in the termination of these positions. Slater experienced a particularly busy month, with site visits for the Cribs 4 Kids, Department of Transportation drug testing, and Vaccines for Children programs.

In the Communicable Disease Report, Lyme disease cases, as expected, have risen between April and May. The only “unusual” occurrence was an immigrant investigation for an individual from the Philippines who tested positive for tuberculosis. While she does not have active tuberculosis, the health department is encouraging her to get on isoniazid so that she does not develop it later in life.

In Vital Statistics, Corinne Rogers reported that there were 108 death certificates purchased for May, two of which were Permitium orders, and that there were a total of 20 deaths, three still pending. Sixty-four birth certificates were purchased, eight of which were Permitium orders.

Campbell delivered the Financial Report. May saw revenue of $116,504. Year-to-date revenue is $992,484. Expenses were $112,850, for a positive $3,654 revenue over expenses. Year-to-date expenses are $818,888. The current balance is $855,304. Year-to-date revenue vs. expenses is $173,595.

In other matters, the board:

— Approved Resolution 25-054 to accept the May 2025 budget.

— Approved Resolution 25-055 to pay expenses for May 2025 totaling $112,849.51.

— Met in executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.

— Approved Resolution 25-056 to ratify the health commissioner’s signature to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Candlewood Suites for an open point of dispensing location.

— Approved Resolution 25-057 to enter into an agreement with the Columbiana Health Department to provide grant coordination personnel for the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) grant for a maximum of $28,000 effective July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.

— Approved Resolution 25-058 to create a part-time administrative assistant position for the Environmental Health Division at an hourly rate of $19.07.

— Approved Resolution 25-059 to create a part-time registered environmental health specialist position in the Environmental Health Division at an hourly rate between $22.87 and $25, depending upon the candidate’s experience.

— Approved Resolution 25-060 to accept the transition of Kristen Long from a full-time position of epidemiologist and emergency preparedness coordinator to a part-time position as administrative assistant to Environmental Health.

— Approved Resolution 25-050 to declare a public health nuisance, ordering abatement of that nuisance, of violations of Ohio Revised Code Chapter 3718 and Ohio Administrative Code Chapter 3701-29 regulating sewage treatment systems to properties in the Stony Lake community.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Health will be Wednesday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m.