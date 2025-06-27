David A. Kidder

David Alan Kidder, 86, of Canfield, Ohio, passed peacefully Friday, June 20, 2025, at Altercare of Bucyrus.

Until recently, he had been able to live in his home—primarily due to the assistance of his friend, Gail Ray. When his decline in health became more serious, David came to Bucyrus, which allowed his daughter and son-in-law to be more available. His family would like to thank the entire staff of Altercare for the kind and compassionate care shown during his last months of life.

David was born Sept. 18, 1938, at home in Minerva, Ohio, to the late W.A. and Alma (Haynam) Kidder.

He graduated from Minerva High School in 1956 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati in 1965. He worked as a CPA, and his last job before retirement was serving as comptroller at Everflow Eastern Partners in Canfield.

David was previously married to Brenda (Dieffenbaugher) Fent, who survives. Later, he married Sylvia (Toscano) Kidder, who preceded him in death.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed working with his hands, and when he put his mind to anything, it was always done to the best of his ability. In his younger years, he enjoyed working on antique automobiles, refinishing furniture, remodeling his home, and making wooden toys. He was always on the lookout for an auction, so he could add something to his collection. He was also an avid golfer and a former member of the Canfield Historical Society. David will certainly be remembered for his good sense of humor, which sometimes bordered on the irreverent side.

He is also survived by his daughter, Amy (Brad) Van Voorhis; grandchildren, Haley, Sam and Julia; Sylvia’s daughter, Alexis Toscano Palmer, and her children, Isabella, Madeline and Grace; sister, Jo Ann Oleyar; niece, Tracy (Sheldon); and nephews, Rick (Kelly) and Paul (Caroline). He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Oleyar.

A celebration of life luncheon, where friends are encouraged to share stories with Dave’s family, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at the Lane Family Reception Event Center, 45 N. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Expressions of sympathy can be shared on his guestbook page at www.wisefuneral.com.