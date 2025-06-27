Flite Fest soars again

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Flite Fest returned to Malvern for its 11th annual event at Furey Field. This is the largest remote-controlled (RC) plane event in the world.

“What an amazing year,” said president, founder and Flite Test host Josh Bixler. “We had overcome some major challenges thanks to the incredible hearts of our community, who all pitched in together to rebuild in less than 12 hours what was destroyed in a matter of seconds due to a major microburst.”

As a result, the event was delayed by one day, pushing the start to Friday, June 20.

“It showed that our community is more about building relationships and memories than anything else,” said Bixler. “Everyone came together to overcome this challenge, and we had our best event yet.”

The inaugural Flite Fest took place in the summer of 2014 as a Kickstarter-backed initiative.

Numbers were not available at press time, but there were approximately 1,000 registered pilots in 2023, which set a new record for the event — and the numbers grow each year. Thousands of spectators, vendors and family members mingled with the participants.

The event has certainly evolved into more of a family affair over the years, as campers fill the field at a higher rate and more genders and age groups attend.

Families coming together has always been a goal of Bixler, who can be seen walking the grounds and interacting with fans every day throughout the event.

The Fleishauer family from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, attended their first Flite Fest, including father and mother Craig and Lindsay and their children, Christian and Craig.

“They have been watching these guys on YouTube for a few years now,” said Craig Fleishauer.

“We discovered we were only a little over an hour and a half away and decided to attend this year,” said Lindsay.

The family said that as a whole, they have really learned a lot about flying their RC planes.

Participants come to fly their DIY aircraft, take part in epic themed group flights called “gaggles,” and engage in energetic combat events where planes battle mid-air to be the last one standing. The festival also features workshops, STEM education tents and building tents where attendees of all ages can construct aircraft and repair their planes.

Camping is a major part of the experience, with both tent and RV spots available — creating a festival-like atmosphere complete with communal bonfires, night flying under LED lights and a vibrant vendor area with food trucks and Flite Test merchandise.

Flite Test is a globally recognized community and media platform centered around the hobby of remote-controlled (RC) aviation. Founded by Bixler, it produces educational and entertaining content on YouTube, inspiring enthusiasts to build and fly their own aircraft.

For more information, visit the YouTube channel at youtube.com/FliteTest, FliteTest.com and FliteFest.com.