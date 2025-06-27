House Bill 335 threatens village revenue

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carrollton Village Council was visited by Auditor Staci Brady and heard fire and chief reports at the June 23 meeting.

Carroll County Auditor Staci Brady visited the council meeting at the request of Councilwoman Brittany Tangler to discuss House Bill 335.

Brady clarified that House Bill 335 and the Coalition to Eliminate All Property Tax are two entirely separate matters. The immediate concern is House Bill 335, which is being pushed through as part of the state budget bill that must be signed by the end of the month. One of its major provisions is the elimination of unvoted inside millage authority for schools, municipalities and county governments, leaving such authority only for townships.

For the village of Carrollton, it would immediately lose 2.3 inside millage allocated to the general fund, which last year generated approximately $186,871 in revenue.

Brady said to seriously consider the implications of this legislation and to advocate for the preservation of inside millage as a vital source of local government funding.

In an unrelated matter, Fire Chief Shane Thomas reported there has only been one fire call from May 28 to June 22, which is down. There have been four medical calls, including two lift assists; four hazardous condition calls; eight good intent calls; and two false alarms — totaling 19 incidents.

Thomas reported Bergholz Volunteer Fire Department picked up the old brush truck.

The construction work on the doors is done to accommodate the ladder truck. According to Thomas, the bad news, however, is the truck was originally expected in late September or early October but is now expected in January due to supply chain issues.

In an unrelated matter, Police Officer Theodore Boitnott presented Chief Tim Timberlake’s police report. From the timeframe of May 29 to the meeting day of June 23, there have been 373 calls, 30 incidents, five crashes, 17 traffic citations and two DUIs.

In other business, council:

— APPROVED Ordinance 2025-21, which raises the starting wage for new hires for the positions of office clerk, accounting and water/sewer clerk, and declared it an emergency. The new wage is $18 per hour.

— HEARD a work session is set for July 10 at 6 p.m. to discuss sewer rates and an ambulance contract.

— HEARD a budget hearing was set for Monday, July 14 at 6:45 p.m. prior to the meeting.

— PAID the village bills of $114,995.11 in vendors, $73,358.07; and $12,973.21 bills without prior certification.