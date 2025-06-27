Linda Jellick

Linda Jellick, 69, of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Mercy Medical Center Cleveland Clinic in Canton, Ohio.

Born Dec. 6, 1955, in Canton, she was the daughter of the late James and Gertrude Viehweger Eubanks.

Linda was a member of Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs and was known for her kind heart and unwavering support of her loved ones. She also had a lifelong love for horses, finding great joy and peace in being around them.

She is survived by her son, Ryan Jellick of Carrollton; stepdaughter, Angela Elguindy of Chicago; grandchildren, Alexis, Evan, Kara and Eric; and her devoted boyfriend, Doug Robson.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, Gerard Jellick.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Linda’s former daughter-in-law, Rachel, and to Ryan’s girlfriend, Olivia Stone, for their loving support during this time.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 30, 2025, in the Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Simmons Ridge Cemetery next to her parents.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the funeral home.