Trucks, tractors highlight Fox. Twp. Homecoming

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Fox Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. Homecoming was held June 20–21 in Mechanicstown on state Route 39.

The parade was held June 20. Eric and Peggy Horn of the Perrysville Fire Department and TJ Balint of the Bergholz Fire Department were the judges of the parade.

Parade results are as follows:

— Best Appearing Truck 1250 and Over – Sherrodsville Volunteer Fire Department

— Best Appearing Truck Under 1000 – Salineville Volunteer Fire Department

— Best Appearing Brush Truck – Augusta Volunteer Fire Department

— Longest Distance Traveled – Scio Volunteer Fire Department

— Best Renovated Antique Car – Lee Rummell

— Best Appearing Tanker – Bergholz Volunteer Fire Department

— Best Appearing Walking Unit – Carroll County Dairy Princess

— Judge’s Choice – Carroll County Golden Age Retreat

— Best Decorated Bicycle – Hanover Twp.

— Best Renovated Tractor – Carroll County Collector Club

— Oldest Fire Truck – Ron Dennis

The Great Divide Ruritan Club held its annual lemonade stand fundraiser. The stand is one of many activities the club takes part in throughout the year to carry on its legacy of community service.

There were several tractor pulls, including a pedal tractor pull for children after the parade. Ohio Mod Rod Pullers also participated.