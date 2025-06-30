Hope Coffy

Hope Coffy, 96, of Carrollton (Leavittsville), Ohio, died Thursday evening, June 26, 2025, in Sunnyslope Nursing Home at Bowerston with her family at her bedside.

She was born Aug. 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Bernice Marguerite (Goff) Foster.

Her husband, Nelson C. Coffy, whom she married June 16, 1950, passed away Nov. 18, 2001.

Hope was a graduate of the former Dellroy High School and Canton Actual Business College, where she trained as a bookkeeper. For many years, she kept books for various local businesses, including her husband Nelson’s general repair shop, the late Virgil Tinlin’s Sohio Station in Dellroy, and the former Cumming’s Bank in Carrollton. She also served for many years as the trustee/treasurer for the Leavittsville Cemetery. She attended the Leavittsville Community Church and the former Bethesda Lutheran Church in Sherrodsville. Hope was well known for her angel food cakes, many of which she baked for church functions, funeral dinners, and bake sales. She also occupied her time by creating sewn and embroidered craft items.

She is survived by her three children, Jim (Jean) Coffy of Sherrodsville, Bonnie Coffy of Carrollton, and Mrs. Shirley (Mike) Shepperson of Dennison; two granddaughters, Jacelyn Shepperson of Sherrodsville and Jamie Coffy of Bowerston; three great-grandchildren, Tori (companion Adam Burrows) Shepperson, Trayton Harrington, and Tianna Harrington; and three great-great-grandchildren, Roman, Banks, and Beck.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Leavittsville Cemetery, where interment will follow.

No public calling hours will be observed.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville has been entrusted with arrangements.

