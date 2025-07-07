Bobbie Jo Simmons

Bobbie Jo Simmons, 49, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and a former Sherrodsville resident, died Saturday afternoon, July 5, 2025, in Ohio’s LifeCare Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia with her family by her bedside.

She was born March 26, 1976, in Dennison, Ohio, and was the daughter of Ray L. Potts Sr., currently of Baltic, and the late Darla Jean (Henry) Potts.

Bobbie was a 1994 graduate of Conotton Valley High School and held a master’s degree in accounting from Colorado Technical University. She retired due to health reasons as the principal accounting analyst at the Timken Company in Canton after 26 years of service. She was a member of the New Philadelphia Church of Christ. A loving wife, daughter and sister, she will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, John S. Simmons, whom she married Feb. 12, 2000; a sister, Nikki (Chris) Potts-Rufenacht; and a brother, Ray L. Potts Jr. (fiancée Codi Cannon), all of New Philadelphia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville.

No formal funeral services will be observed.

To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website at www.baxtergardner.com. Baxter-Gardner, 740-269-9225