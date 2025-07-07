Jon and Linda Robertson

Jon Denny Robertson, born October 23, 1940, passed away on July 2, 2025, joining Linda Jean (Mowls) Robertson, who preceded him in death on July 2, 2021. Linda was born on April 16, 1941. Married for 63 years, Jon and Linda built a loving family.

Together, they are survived by their children, Nancy (Douglas) Foxworth of Denver, N.C., and Nelson (Ellen) Robertson of Spencer, N.C.; their grandchildren, Elizabeth (Robby) Stephens of Denver, N.C., Sarah Dunn of Winston-Salem, N.C., Jon (Sarah) Robertson of Raleigh, N.C., and William (Miranda) Robertson of Spencer, N.C.; and their great-grandchildren, William Stephens, Walter Stephens, Ellen Robertson, Madelyn Robertson, Molly Robertson, and Luke Robertson.

There will be no services.

