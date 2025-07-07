Selva J. Wade

Selva J. Wade, 85, of North Georgetown, passed away Saturday, July 5, 2025, in her home.

She was born March 17, 1940, in Acme, Pa., to Floyd and Beatrice (Fouts) Smalley Jr.

She was a housewife and attended the Bergholz Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lindsay Wade, who died in 1999; two sisters, Margaret Dunlap and Violet Obney; and five brothers, Cleo, Leo, Floyd, William Sr. and Clarence Smalley. She is survived by a son, Tim Wade of North Georgetown; a brother, James Smalley of Salem; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 10, at 2 p.m. in Bergholz Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.