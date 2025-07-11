CHS announces 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame class

Carrollton High School has announced its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame class, honoring three standout individuals and one historic team whose accomplishments have left a lasting impact on Warrior athletics.

The inductees will be recognized during the boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 19. The official Hall of Fame breakfast and induction ceremony will be held Saturday morning, Dec. 20, at Carrollton High School. Tickets will go on sale in October. Nominations for the Class of 2026 are now being accepted. For more information, contact Mark Spears at 330-324-1254.

John Lowdermilk – Class of 2011

A two-sport standout, John “Johnny” Lowdermilk excelled on both the football field and basketball court during his time at Carrollton.

In football, Lowdermilk was a two-time first team selection in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) and the Eastern District. He earned first team All-Ohio honors his senior year.

On the basketball court, Lowdermilk was named NBC Player of the Year in 2011 and led the Warriors to the only 20-0 regular season in school history. He was also named second team All-Ohio that year.

Barry Goettemoeller – Coach

Coach Barry Goettemoeller holds the distinction of being Carrollton’s all-time winningest football coach.

He led the Warriors to their first-ever state playoff appearance and the school’s only NBC league championship in the past 54 years with the 2004 team. Goettemoeller’s 2000 team also recorded the program’s first playoff win, defeating Beaver Local.

His 2004 squad finished the regular season 9-1 before falling to Uniontown Lake in the Division I playoffs. Goettemoeller was also instrumental in the development of Community Field, now the home of Warrior football.

Scott Powers – Class of 2000

Scott Powers made his mark as a standout in both baseball and golf at Carrollton.

In baseball, Powers was a second team All-Ohio outfielder and a first team All-League selection. He led the Warriors to an NBC title in 2000, batting .447 with four home runs and 34 hits during his senior season.

In golf, Powers was part of the record-setting 1999 team that shot a 149—then a school record. He contributed to that effort with a round of 35 and was named first team NBC that season.

2004 Football Team

The 2004 Carrollton football team delivered a season for the history books.

The Warriors finished the regular season 9-1, won the school’s only NBC championship in more than five decades, and qualified for the Division I playoffs, where they fell to Uniontown Lake, 27-13.

The team outscored its opponents 374-134, with 361 points scored during the regular season—a school record. Their accomplishments remain a high watermark in the program’s history and are now etched in Hall of Fame legacy.