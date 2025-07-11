Fair admission includes all grandstand events and parking

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

The 175th annual Carroll County Fair will open Monday, July 14, with free admission and a flag-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. in front of the grandstand.

Crowning ceremonies for the 2025 Junior Fair Queen, Princess and Prince will take place at 8 p.m. in the Ashton Event Center at the north end of the fairgrounds. A full story on the 10 candidates is published in the tab included in this issue.

The official fair begins Tuesday, July 15, and runs through Sunday, July 20.

Early bird admission tickets can be purchased on the Carroll County Fair website (www.carrollcountyfairohio.com) for $12.50 per person, along with weeklong passes available for $60, including rides, through Sunday, July 20. After that, admission is $15 per person and/or weekly passes (with rides) for $60, which includes free parking and free grandstand admission.

Memberships (voting only) are $1, and weekly passes (no rides) are $40. Free admission is offered for senior citizens (65 and older) on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, veterans every day (with proper ID), and children 3 years old and younger (no rides).

A shuttle service will be provided from parking lots and throughout the fairgrounds, according to Fair Board officials.

Fair Board President’s comments

“The board has worked hard to make the 175th Carroll County Fair a good one. The schedule is packed full of FREE grandstand entertainment each night.

“We have added free ‘Engineering Encounters’ for the kids that will be there all week, and inflatables on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have brought back the Eyes of Freedom display that will be located in the exhibit hall. This is a traveling memorial dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of all who answer our nation’s call. This was a popular display several years ago and we had requests to bring it back, so we did.

“We look forward to this week each year. Come out and enjoy it with us.” — Mike Lozier, president

Grandstand entertainment

— Monday: Truck and tractor pulls, sponsored by H&M Tire, at 6 p.m.

— Tuesday: Harness racing. Post times are noon and 5 p.m. Official first day of rides.

— Wednesday: Pedal tractor pull sign-ups at 9 a.m., pulls begin at 10 a.m.; Monster Truck by Full Throttle, sponsored by Guess Motors and Guess Ford, at 7 p.m.

— Thursday: Carroll County tractor pull (dead weight) at 9 a.m.; NTPA truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m.

— Friday: Carroll County tractor pull (dead weight) at 9 a.m.; Full Pull truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m.

— Saturday: Draft pony pulls at 10 a.m.; Buckeye Rodeo at 7 p.m.

— Sunday: Mod Rod pulls at 9 a.m.; Demolition Derby by Full Sent Derby with Combine Derby at 5 p.m.

Other entertainment

Eyes of Freedom and Engineering Encounters will be on the grounds Tuesday through Sunday. A Living Statue will be displayed Wednesday and Thursday.

The annual Senior Sing-Along will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Friendship Center at the south (lower) end of the fairgrounds.

Midway stage entertainment (7–10 p.m.)

— Tuesday: Jason Truman

— Wednesday: Ashley Best

— Thursday: OGR Band

— Friday: DJ Ronnie B

— Saturday: Julia Neville

Voter registration

If you are not properly registered to vote, the Democrat and Republican booths will have forms where potential voters can register for the November election. Both booths are located under the grandstand and will be staffed with political information throughout the fair.

Fair tab insert

Be sure to check out the enclosed Carroll County Fair tab listing information, feature stories and various events scheduled for the 2025 Carroll County Fair, July 14–20, along with numerous sponsor advertisements.