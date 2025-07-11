FOE Ladies Aux. hosts fireworks, honors sponsors

The FOE Ladies Auxiliary 2185 hosted the 2025 Carroll County Fireworks Show on July 5 at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, delivering a night of celebration, community unity and local pride.

The event brought together residents from across the region for food, festivities and fireworks, all made possible by the generosity of local businesses, individual donors and dedicated volunteers. With vendors, patriotic displays and a dazzling fireworks finale, the evening underscored the strength and solidarity of the Carrollton community.

“We want to give a huge thank-you to every individual, business and organization who stepped up to support this event,” a spokesperson for the Auxiliary said. “Events like these bring our community together — and that’s what we’re all about.”

The FOE Ladies Auxiliary 2185, located at 1072 Brenner Road NE in Carrollton, is part of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to people helping people. The Auxiliary is an active force in the community, supporting scholarships for high school students, fundraising for local sports teams and small businesses, hosting holiday dinners and children’s events, and donating to causes that serve Carroll County families.

Community members interested in joining or volunteering can visit the Eagles Club and ask the bartender for an application, call (330) 627-2821, or follow the Auxiliary on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CarrolltonEagles2185 and https://www.facebook.com/FOELadiesAux2185.

The Auxiliary extended heartfelt thanks to its 2025 fireworks sponsors:

Platinum sponsors

Brace’s, Carroll County Energy, Carrollton Markets LLC (Sanders), First Presbyterian Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2185, Leggett Lawn Care, Patterson Specialty Services LLC, Regional EMS Inc., and the Village of Carrollton.

Gold sponsors

Grady Rentals, Griffeth & Son Trucking, Guess Motors Inc., H & M Tire, Huebner Chevrolet Subaru, Jomac Ltd., Mayle Home Inc., Paw Palace Boarding & Grooming LLC, Rossie’s Brew Thru, and Seven Ranges Manufacturing Corp.

Silver sponsors

Avalon Heating & Cooling, Carroll County Arts, Carroll County Coffee Company, Carroll County Contractors, Carrollton Civic Club, Country View Manor, Elevated Services LLC, FOE 2185 members, Firehouse Grill of Malvern, Golden Protective Services, Hair Etc, Journey Veterinary Services, McFadden Insurance Agency, Pieces with Purpose, Staci Brady for Carroll County Auditor, Unkefer Sales, Varney Chiropractic Clinic, Vets Club, and Wood Road Designs.

Bronze sponsors

2 Mama’s Made This, Ace Hardware Carrollton, Allmon-Dugger Funeral Home, Bob Herron, Carrollton Auto Sales, Carrollton Country Flowers, Carrollton Rotary Club, Danny’s Detailing, Darrell Shafer, Deborah Senko, Deli on the Square, Galbraith Lawn Care LLC, Golden Acres, Grubbs Family Chiropractic Inc., Harleys Auto, John and Melanie Campbell, Kishman’s IGA, Mike and Candy Sutton, S & S Equipment, Fusion Ceramics, Tom S. Rolloff Service, and Triple J Repair & Service LLC. Additional donors included Rhonda Harris and Teeter Kids.

The FOE Ladies Auxiliary 2185 said it was proud to serve the people of Carrollton and Carroll County and looks forward to continuing its mission of community engagement and service. The success of the 2025 fireworks show, organizers said, is proof of what can be achieved when a community comes together.