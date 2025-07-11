Kathy A. Shuman

Kathy Ann Shuman, 76, of Carrollton, passed away Friday morning, June 20, 2025, as she was holding her granddaughter Saraya’s hand.

She was born April 11, 1949, daughter of the late Harry and Hilda Myers.

Along with her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Shuman; a daughter, Nannette; one brother, Charlie Myers; and three sisters, Dru Toland, Irene Trombetti and Marge Myers.

Kathy worked at St. John’s Villa from September 1991 until she retired in January 2021. When talking to others who worked with her through the years, many said the same things: she was the most amazing midnight supervisor ever. She cared about the individuals as well as her staff. She was hardworking, caring, kind and funny. She was knowledgeable and a role model for all. And she always had goodies to give them.

She was a huge Oak Ridge Boys fan and traveled to concerts as often as she could to see them since 1986. Kathy attended her last concert in Hartville on June 14. She had a wonderful group of friends she made over the years. A few of them wrote to and gave “William Lee Golden,” her favorite man on the planet, a note explaining her fading health. To her surprise, at 2 p.m. he called her to wish her well and told her she would be greatly missed at the show that night. Kathy seemed to perk up, got ready and went to the concert. Knowing this was her last outing was bittersweet. Kathy saw all her friends, the Oaks and William Lee in the final week of her life.

Kathy is survived by two sons, Brian (Mia) Shuman of Carrollton and Jeffrey (Tammy) Shuman of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Saraya Shuman, Basia (Cullen) Moore, Haidyn Shuman and Kolton Shuman; and one great-granddaughter, Lela Moore.

Kathy requested there be no services.

She wanted her family and friends to know she fought cancer as long as she could—and not to be sad, just to remember the good times.