Pullin’ for a Cause donates big

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Members of the local group known as Pullin’ for a Cause recently presented a check for $94,327 to Akron Children’s Hospital, representing proceeds from the 2025 tractor pull.

Maryann Smith, who, along with her husband, Bud, heads up the annual event, was on hand for the presentation along with volunteers Tammy Sprankle, Jennifer Cramer and Greg Young. The check was presented July 1 to Taylor Cooper, corporate gift officer for Akron Children’s Hospital, at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

The pull was held there on June 7. The event consists of a tractor pull, the sale of Pullin’ for a Cause T-shirts, and a live auction the night of the event. Akron Children’s Air Bear helicopter made an appearance this year.

Since its founding in 2019, the event has raised and donated approximately $386,327 to the NICU and burn units at Akron Children’s Hospital.

“Watching the Pullin’ for a Cause crew come together to raise so much money for the NICU & Burn Unit at Akron Children’s, and wanting absolutely nothing in return reminds me every single year that there’s truly still wonderful people in this world that just want to do good for all the right reasons,” said Cooper. “I’m not even totally sure this crew realizes the impact they have on so many kids and families they continue to help year after year by raising more and more from this event for these departments. This group humbles me and is truly one of the main reasons I love my job so much. They understand the mission and they work so hard, and the Akron Children’s team couldn’t love and appreciate them more! We’re so grateful.”