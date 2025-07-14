Richard E. Phillips

Richard Edward Phillips, known to many as their beloved “Fizzer,” went home to be with Jesus on Friday, July 11, 2025, following a stroke. He was 85 years old.

He was born Jan. 4, 1940, to Walter “Barney” and Bessie Clara (Reed) Phillips on the family farm in Kensington, where he lived with his wife, Malinda, until the time of his homegoing. He was a dairy farmer.

He graduated from Minerva High School in 1958 and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving three years in Germany. He attended the University of Akron and was a longtime member of the Minerva Grace Brethren Church and, more recently, part of the Winona Friends Church family. He was an ambassador at the Hart Mansion Restaurant.

Fizzer loved working the family farm and developed lifelong friendships in the farming community. He was known for his smile, energy, generosity and willingness to help a friend or neighbor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Howard Lee Phillips; and his sisters, Alice Louise “Gabby” Draper and Susan Lynn Kinsey.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Malinda (Lutz) Phillips, whom he married Aug. 21, 1966; daughters, Patricia (Eric) Martin and Vicki (Charles) Rollins; three grandchildren, Elijah Martin, Isaac Martin and Alexis Rollins; two sisters, Florence “Flossie” Spack and Clara Anne Ginter; his brother, Walter “Hotshot” Phillips; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Fizzer was much loved by his wife, his two daughters and sons-in-law, his grandchildren, his siblings and their extended families, Malinda’s family, his church families and the community. He will be immeasurably missed by all.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at the Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Andrew Blackburn officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Minerva First Christian Church and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Winona Friends Church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.