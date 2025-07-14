William K. Dearth

William “Bill” Keith Dearth, 73, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on July 8, 2025, at Aultman Hospital after a valiant and stubborn fight with lung cancer — because, of course, he did it his way.

Born Aug. 24, 1951, in Canton, Bill was the son of the late Albert and Dorothy (Murphy) Dearth.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Shari Howells, and is survived by Terri Getz and Melissa Bauer. He is also survived by his half-brother, Ralph Dearth, with whom he shared family roots.

Bill was a 1969 graduate of Carrollton High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree from Walsh College in 1989 (graduating summa cum laude) and a master’s degree from Kent State University in 1995. He studied both business engineering and marketing.

His lifelong career at the Timken Company culminated in the role of Global Quality Advancement Specialist — a title that sounds mysterious enough but suited a man who quietly made things better wherever he went.

To those who knew him best, Bill was many things: a reader, a thinker, a blues man with calloused fingers and a Stratocaster slung just right. He had a passion for photography, golf, cultural study, sports (a loyal and patient fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers), world travel, and music that ran so deep it was practically part of his DNA.

As a guitar player, Bill was something of a local legend. Whether playing with The Strange Rangers or Raskol, he was known to make six strings sound like an orchestra — drawing influence from blues, country, rock, and the soulful work of Peter Green, Merle Haggard and Townes Van Zandt. He also dabbled in various other instruments, but the guitar was always home.

Bill was a man of quiet depth — thoughtful, complex and sometimes mysterious. Not always easy to fully understand but deeply connected to the people and passions he held dear. He believed in always being an avid student — of music, of life, of the world.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary Fe Barcoma Dearth; his daughter, Brandi (Dearth) Vander Eyk, her husband, Evan, and their children, Cassandra and Morgan; and his son, William Dearth, his wife, Heather (Oborne) Dearth; as well as many extended family and friends who loved and admired him.

Calling hours will be held at Dodds Funeral Home, 129 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m., with a service to follow at 5 p.m. Family and friends are invited to continue the celebration of Bill’s life over food and drinks at the Masonic Temple starting at 6:30 p.m. Guitars are optional, but stories are encouraged.