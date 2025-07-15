Madison D. Danley

Madison Drew Danley, 16, of Canton, Ohio, passed away suddenly on July 14, 2025.

She was born Jan. 10, 2009, in Akron, Ohio, to Adam and Lori (Wood) Danley.

Madison was preceded in death by her sister, Kylee Jo Wood, and her paternal grandparents, Donald and Dolores Danley.

She was entering her junior year at Canton McKinley High School.

In addition to her parents, Madison is survived by her sisters, Danielle (Luke) Kerns and Samantha Danley; her maternal grandparents, Sadie and Frank Heeter; her nieces, Paisley, Kallie, Kinsley, Elena and Ariana; her nephew, Ace; and her many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her nieces and nephew will deeply miss their aunt’s affectionate and caring presence. Madison’s impact on her family was enduring, leaving behind countless cherished memories, and she was loved deeply by all.

While her time with us was too short, Madison’s legacy of love will remain with us always. She is now our beautiful angel.

Friends will be received for visitation at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second Street, Bergholz, Ohio, on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 11 a.m.

