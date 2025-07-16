Judith A. Boggess

Judith Ann (Manson) Boggess, 85, of Amsterdam, passed away Monday, July 14, 2025, after a short illness.

She married the love of her life, Danny Boggess, on Jan. 17, 1958, and they celebrated 67 years together. Judith and Danny owned and operated Garson Lanes of Amsterdam from 1974 to 2010.

Survivors include her husband, Danny, of the home; sons, Duane Boggess of Amsterdam and Ron (Kathy) Boggess of Amsterdam; daughter, Dana Boggess of Bergholz; grandchildren, Leah (Anthony) Thomas of Amsterdam, Dannie (Lori) Payne of Weirton, W.Va., Robbie Payne of Bergholz, and Clarann (Kenny) Hudson of Bergholz; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Izabella and Kayson Hudson of Bergholz; and siblings, Donna (Bob) Maple of Carrollton, Tim Manson of Jewett and Mitch Manson of Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Manson and Clara Stine; stepfather, Wayne Stine; daughter-in-law, Robin Boggess; and a niece, Holly Cook.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

