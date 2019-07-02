Classified Ads

AUTOMOTIVE

WANT TO BUY A CHEVY 396 OR 409 MOTOR. Call 330-323-0788. (26,27cweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (27cweb)

Misc. For Sale

Doll Collection for sale! 6 Ashton Drake dolls by artist Yolanda Bella. All porcelain with original paperwork & in boxes. $50/each or all 6 for $275. Call 330-735-2154. (27pweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: New! 21 acres with some woods, $104,900. Dellroy, Clay Rd. to Halo Rd. (Lucey). NOBLE CO: Eight tracts of land to choose from, ranging from 25 acres to 173+ acres. Building and prime hunting locations! BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (26tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 6.8 acres, $44,900. Located outside of Carrollton on St. Rt. 9 N. Some wooded and open land. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (26tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

DRUMMER NEEDED for 60’s & 70’s rock & country band. Call 330-627-4728. (23tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Four guys looking to lease property to hunt deer and turkey. Will hunt with respect and will not make drives. Call 330-698-5504. (26-28pweb)

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR apartment w/central air in nice location. Call 772-418-7400. (26-28cweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment, $575/month + electric. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (27tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Yard Sale at 119 N. Star NW, July 3, 4 & 4, 9-? Lots of baby & children’s clothes, HH items, sports equipment. (27pweb)

Yard Sale at 4148 Roswell Rd. SW, July 5 & 6, 9-4. (27pweb)

Cogan Garage Sale at 2109 Canton Rd. NW, July 5 & 6, 9-? (27cweb)

Large Garage Sale at 625 Wood St., Malvern, July 4, 5 & 6. No early callers please. Harley Davidson beer cans, canning jars, pool supplies, Jim Beam whiskey bottles, indian dolls, exercise bike, heavy punching bag, filing cabinet, snowblower, Elvis memorabilia, 1962 Barbie Dreamhouse. (27cweb)

