Classified Ads

TRUCKS

Truck bed from the south! No rust, full size. Fits 1997 Ford F250 & probably others. Best offer. Call 330-685-1019. (32-34cweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Window A/C unit w/remote for sale. 25,000 BTU, 240 volt, 26” wide, 18” tall. $250 firm. Call 330-627-4398. (30tfcweb)

Back to School savings! Twin, twin XL, queen sets from $299. Chests, bedrooms & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (34tfcweb)

Book cases, desks, sofas from $299, $399 and more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (34tfcweb)

Recliners! Swivels, heated, vibrating, power & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (34tfcweb)

Power recliners sofas $899. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (34tfcweb)

Twin mattress sets $199. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (34tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Woodmaster 4400 Heavy Duty outdoor woodburner, never been used. Best offer. Call 330-685-1019. (32-34cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

53 acres of farmland & woods w/minerals; 17 Lee Twp., Panama Rd. just south of Bay Rd. $240,000. Call William Andrews, 614-284-9933. (32-39pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 6.5 acres, $39,900. Located 17 miles from Minerva on Lorric Rd. NW (TR 231). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (34tfcweb)

EQUIPMENT

Kubota L 225, low hours, best offer. Call 330-685-1019. (32-34cweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

5 BR house in country for rent. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (31tfcweb)

Recently remodeled, furnished efficiency apartment w/new appliances & furnishings, 2 miles from Atwood Lake in quiet country farm setting. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, satellite TV & trash pick-up). Hiking trails on premises and hunting privileges may be included. Non-smoking. No pets. Call 330-735-3226 or 330-760-1027. (30tfcweb)

Downtown 2 BR upstairs apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay rent & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. $500/month, $500 deposit, 1-year lease. Call 330-205-4521. (28tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

SERVICES

We do ceramic coatings, paint restoration, complete interior & exterior cleaning, engine compartment cleaning and leather & fabric conditioning. Call Will at 330-401-2582 or email: wasunsetvw@gmail.com. (34tfcweb)

