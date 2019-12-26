Renetta R. Claypool, 64

Renetta Rose Claypool, 64, of Carrollton passed away at Timken Mercy Hospital

Dec. 2, 2019.

She was born July 8, 1955 in Alliance, OH, daughter of the late Violet Eloise Magill and Henry Harrison Barringer.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Wendell Claypool; a daughter, Sabre Meskell of Salem; a son, Tim Claypool of Carrollton; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 4 brothers and 5 sisters (one who has passed away).

Renetta attended Malvern Local Schools. Her hobbies included needle point with canvas, trichem painting, crocheting, and sewing. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Renetta loved watching soaps, some including “Days of Our Lives” and “Little House on the Prairie.” She loved listening to Elvis and had a love for owls.

Renetta will be greatly missed by many people. She had such high spirits and put her

mark on everyone that she had in her life.