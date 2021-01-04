Karen L. Evans, 77, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021 in her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 13, 1943 in Dover, Ohio and was the daughter of the late John H. and Thelma Adeline (Moughiman) Whitehair.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two of her siblings, Jim Whitehair and Diane Roudebush; a niece, Tanya Willett and a brother-in-law, Joe Walters.

Karen retired in 2017 as secretary for the Sensel-Finnicum Insurance Agency, a position that she held for more than 30 years. She was a faithful member of the Calvary United Methodist Church where she was active in the Calvary United Methodist Women and the Seek and Serve Sunday School Class. She was a passionate fan of many sports including baseball, football, basketball and NASCAR, but most particularly the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Karen and John visited many major league baseball stadiums across the country while following the Indians. She was a member of a local card club with some of her closest friends for more than 30 years. She loved to travel and was most interested in following the sports exploits of her children and grandchildren and attended countless sporting events at Conotton Valley and Carrollton High Schools. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be missed by her family and many friends.

She leaves behind her adoring husband, John A. Evans, whom she married Sept. 8, 1963; a son, Mitchell Evans and his wife, Rhonda of Seabrook, NH; a daughter, Erin Meek and her husband, Bryan of Carrollton, OH; her five grandchildren, Lindsey Haugh and her husband, Tyler of Dover, NH, Cole Evans of Amesbury, MA, and Evan, Carynn, and Easton Meek all of Carrollton, OH; her four siblings, John H. Whitehair Jr. and his wife, Eileen of Alliance, OH, Judy Walters of Sherrodsville, OH, Jerry Whitehair of Massillon, OH, and Mark Whitehair of New Philadelphia, OH; a sister-in-law, Nancy (Whitehair) Graham of Dover, OH and a brother-in-law, Alan Roudebush of Tuscarawas, OH, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in the Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville.

Facial coverings will be required at both locations and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Contributions in Karen’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website, www.baxtergardner.com.