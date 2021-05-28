Daniel W. Harris, 81, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born May 24, 1940, to his parents, the late Louis F. and Helene V. (Houchin) Harris.

He retired in 1992 after 32 years of service with The Timken Company. He was a 32nd degree mason and was a member of Julliard Masonic Lodge #460. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, race cars and winters away in Las Vegas.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Harris.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Harris; two sons, Daniel W. (Pat) Harris II, and Joe Harris; daughter, Sherry (Ed Garland) McAfee; 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; a brother, Louis F. (Linda Lou) Harris; sister-in-law, Shirley Harris and his faithful dog companion, Zig.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial donations, if desired, are encouraged to be made to either the American Cancer Society or Akron Children’s Hospital.

