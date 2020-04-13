A fitting farewell

A cortege of 36 tractors from three counties, escorted by Sheriff Dale Williams, accompanied members of the Jenkins family to Augusta Cemetery, where Ballard “Junior” Jenkins was laid to rest, on Friday, April 10.

The tribute to Jenkins and his family was organized by family friends, Roger and Carol Kiko, and originated at the Kiko farm on Kensington Road, north of Carrollton.

Jenkins, who was a dairy and grain farmer in Carroll County for much of his life, died on April 3. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Zamilski Jenkins; sons Larry (Jamie) Jenkins and “B” Jenkins; daughter Amy (Bryan) Burgett, all of Carrollton; nine grandchildren, and a sister, Faye Vernon.